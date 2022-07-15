Shop claiming to sell one of Ireland’s cheapest 99 cones is selling 500 a day

Pictured: Staff in Duffy’s Supervalu in Ballaghaderreen where cones are flying out the door (left to right – Ciara, Aisling, Winne and Am)

Pictured: Siblings Riona and Cathal Casey are served their 99 cones by store worker Jack

With temperatures set to hit a searing 32C over the next few days, it's no wonder people are queuing up for what could be Ireland’s cheapest ice-cream cone.

The recent heatwave has sent ice-cream sales soaring with Duffy’s Supervalu in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon selling around 500 a day.

The family-run store sells a “properly sized ice cream and a flake” for just 99c which the owners believe could be the cheapest selling cone in the country.

Co-owner of the shop, Kevin Duffy, admits that although the low cost is “a bit of a gimmick” and generates a lot of interest, they can’t keep up with demand and have people queuing out the door.

Before the pandemic, they sold the much-loved cone for a mere 50c, but this has since increased due to rising costs.

Mr Duffy said: “About six or seven years ago, I got a call from my father, John Duffy, asking if we could change the price of 99’s from €1.50 to 50c.”

This publicity led to the shop being inundated with customers looking for cheap cones. Mr Duffy said that their price increase was also due to staff complaining that their arms were hurting from pulling so many ice creams a day.

He said that recently they’ve also happily served a lot of Ukrainian refugees who have fled the war and settled in their town.

Other ice-cream vendors have also reported a sales boost.

Wallace’s Costcutter in Wellingtonbridge, Co Wexford, which sells cones for €1.90 each, is selling up to 400 a day as sunseekers look to cool down with the refreshing treat.

And they said they expect sales to soar even higher this weekend when daytime temperatures will linger between 25C to 30C in places and possibly even climb to 32C on Monday.

In Mayo, a 99 can be purchased in Sweeney’s Supervalu, Achill, for €1.60 where they’re selling between 40-45 cones a day.

In Cornageeha, Co. Sligo, the Spar is selling their 99 cone for €2.60 each and say they selling up to 50 a day.

It comes as Met Éireann has issued a yellow hot weather warning for weekend and into next week.

The warning comes into effect from 6am on Sunday and lasts until 9pm on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday "exceptionally warm weather" will see daytime temperatures over Ireland of 25C to 30C generally and possibly up to 32C in places on Monday.

Night-time temperatures will also be warm and humid, with temperatures on Sunday and Monday night possibly not falling below the mid-teens.

Issuing a Yellow weather warning nationwide, the forecaster said there was a risk of water-related incidents, an impact of heat stress especially for more vulnerable people, and a high UV index.