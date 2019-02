A 40-year-old man was fighting for his life last night after being shot three times in front of children at a busy retail park in broad daylight.

A 40-year-old man was fighting for his life last night after being shot three times in front of children at a busy retail park in broad daylight.

A criminal gang with strong links to Dublin's drugs scene is suspected of carrying out yesterday's drive-by gun attack in Co Louth - the latest escalation in the bitter Drogheda feud which has been raging for almost a year.

The victim, Brendan Maguire, remained in a critical condition after being shot in the neck and the body. He also sustained facial injuries during the attack. He underwent emergency surgery in hospital where he was under armed Garda protection.

He is the older brother of paralysed shooting victim Owen Maguire (35), who survived a murder attempt last July which enflamed the gang warfare in the town.

A violent young local criminal who was recently released from jail has emerged as an early suspect in the case but there have been no arrests so far.

Brendan Maguire had just left a gym at the M1 Retail Park in Drogheda shortly after 2.45pm and was getting into a white Vauxhall Astra with two other men in the carpark when he was shot at around five times with a handgun. The other two men were not injured.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with Maguire being driven to Our Lady of Lourdes's Hospital in the white Astra.

One worker at the retail park, who asked not to be identified, told the Irish Independent that a mother and her young son, who was described as being about seven years old, had just pulled into a parking space across from the victim's car when the shooting began.

"They were shaking and had to be taken into the toy store to calm down. I didn't see it but I came out after when I heard the bangs and a car was driving away very fast," the worker said.

Another man working at the retail park said the shots were fired from a vehicle parked next to the victim's car, and that it appeared to be waiting for the men.

The car park was filled with shoppers and gym-goers at the time of the shooting and it was carried out opposite the Smyths toy store and Woodies DIY shop.

A Garda spokesman said last night: "At about 2.45pm, a man in his 30s left a premises in the M1 Retail Park in Drogheda and got into a white Vauxhall Astra with two other men. A black Volkswagen Passat with the partial registration 132D pulled up close to the Astra and a number of shots were fired into the Astra.

"The man in his 30s, a passenger in the car, was struck at least once. The other two occupants were not injured. The driver of the white Astra managed to drive from the scene and went to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where the injured man is being treated for serious injuries. The black Passat also drove from the scene and this car has not yet been located.

"Gardaí have sealed off two crime scenes and a technical examination is underway at the M1 Retail Park and at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where the white Astra is located," the spokesman added in an appeal for witnesses.

A garda could be seen placing several spent cartridges into evidence bags and the M1 Retail Park remained sealed-off for much of the afternoon.

Irish Independent