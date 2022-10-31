A still from the video of the firebombing of a house in Lucan, west Dublin

Firefighters from Dublin Fire Brigade tackle a house on fire in Lucan on Friday night

VIDEO has emerged showing the moment two suspects carried out a firebomb attack on a house in west Dublin.

Two men are seen approaching the house in Lucan late on Friday night before smashing a window and pouring an accelerant through it and the front door.

The liquid is then set alight– while people are inside the property.

In an unrelated petrol bomb attack just hours later, five females were lucky to avoid serious injury after a house was targeted in Wicklow.

In Lucan, separate inquiries are under way, with gardaí investigating the attack at a property in the Esker Woods Drive area.

Emergency services were called to a house on fire in the estate shortly before midnight.

Footage capturing the attack shows two males wearing hoods and with their faces covered throwing accelerant at the front door before lighting it.

One of the suspects can be seen smashing a downstairs window and pouring liquid into the room before lighting it and fleeing.

A number of people were in the property at the time, but no serious injuries were reported.

A garda spokesman said that no arrests had yet been made and that investigations were continuing.

Four fire crews from Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn took part in the emergency response.

There was significant damage to the property, but firefighters managed to prevent the blaze spreading to adjoining homes.

Hours later in Wicklow, a house was targeted in the Glen Ding Square area of Blessington at around 1.25am on Saturday.

Gardaí believe a petrol bomb was thrown into the property as part of a local dispute.

Sources said five females, including teenage girls, were in the house at the time of the attack.

They managed to flee the property after the incident and escaped unharmed.

Emergency services were alerted and extinguished the fire, but extensive damaged was caused to the building,

One source said: “It’s very fortunate that there weren’t any serious injuries or even fatalities from this indiscriminate attack.

“At this stage it is believed to have been carried out as part of a local dispute.

“Another property was previously targeted in a suspected arson, which is also under investigation.”

An incident room has been established at Blessington garda station and investigations are continuing.

A garda spokesman said no arrests have been made at this time.

“The scene at the residence on Glen Ding Square remains preserved for technical examination,” a spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for any persons who were in the Glen Ding Square vicinity between 1am and 2am and

observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Glen Ding Square area between 1am and 2am are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.”