Shocking video shows high-speed sulky race on road in Co Tipperary

This shocking video that was posted Facebook shows a high-speed sulky race in action in Co Tipperary.

Entitled ‘Yep yep dollars wonder drive today in Cashel’ the three-and a half minute clip shows a number of sulky drivers racing their horses along a country road.

As people hang out of car windows filming them speeding along the road voices be heard shouting encouragement.

Three of the racers pull away from the others and move one behind the other, racing at dangerous speeds.

At one stage the supporters' cars take up the entire width of the road.

The video depicts a scene that workers at animal charities such as My Lovely Horse Rescue describe as terrifying for the animals involved.

“We’ve seen the aftermath of these races where the horses can only be companion horses afterwards, in that they’ve been so overused and the roads are so hard on them," one rescuer said.

"It’s really not good for their legs and their feet. They suffer a lot of damage because of that.

"We would have had quite a good few come in with injuries and some of them would have been used so young as well.

"They’re being harnessed at just six months and as a horse’s bone system develops right up to the age of six, it’s like asking a toddler to go run a race.

"As a result we’ve seen a good few that have problems with their legs, with their feet and with their backs and their days of being ridden or anything else would be over, forever.”

"It’s horrible,” she added. “Horses are flight animals, their instinct is to run, but then you have them surrounded by cars and flashing their lights and it’s really frightening for the animal.

"And then you see horrific things when they're going at such a pace that they can't stop and they impact with cars.

"If the poor animal themselves could get out of that situation they would but unfortunately they're controlled and harnessed and fitted to metal traps, so that they just can't help themselves.

“We would love, and we’ve been campaigning in the past, to see this activity more regulated if nothing else.

"There are proper harness tracks with the proper surface which is better on their legs, it's kinder and it's more regulated.

"We'd like to see some sort of standard where they have vet checks beforehand, like any other race, where the horse gets checked before it's cleared into the race."