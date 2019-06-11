Shocking footage shows truck smashing through level crossing barriers

The collision is believed to have occurred yesterday between 1-2pm at Emly in Tipperary.

In the footage, a truck drives straight through the level crossing, despite the barriers closing.

Significant damage occurred to the barrier.

Irish Rail sent out a local operator to manage the crossing until a full repair could be made.

Jane Cregan, spokesperson for Irish Rail, says gardaí are investigating the incident.

"The driver of the vehicle did report the incident straight away after it happened, which is the correct thing to do, but we would appeal to all road users to be safe at level crossings," Ms Cregan told Independent.ie.

"Only last week to mark international level crossing safety awareness day, we released stats and footage of other near misses at level crossings,"she added.

There has been an 82pc increase in level crossing incidents compared to this time last year, according to Irish Rail.

Ms Cregan said that level crossing incidents cause significant disruption to rail services, and place both the road user and railway users at serious risk.

The 14.00 Heuston to Cork train and 15.25 Cork to Heuston train were delayed for half an hour as a result of the collision.

According to Irish Rail’s Twitter, collisions such as this can result in "prosecutions and costs, and penalty points."

One tweeter pointed out how necessary the delay between the barriers closing and the train passing is: "The very fact that this incident happens shows the importance of having a delay between the barrier coming down and the train arriving. If the train had been there sooner there may not have been enough time to get the damaged barrier off the tracks."

Online Editors