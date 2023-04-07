Shocking footage shows player 'kung fu kick’ referee in junior soccer match

A referee was left injured on the ground and a match was abandoned on Thursday night after a player apparently launched a flying kick at the match official.

The fixture during a North East Football League (NEFL) a was abandoned after 85 minutes.

A player from Sporting Ballyjamesduff FC apparently ran at the referee and lunged and kicked him in mid-air.

The incident was captured on video, which shows the kung fu-style kick, and which has since been widely circulated on social media.

Sporting Ballyjamesduff FC were playing Bay FC from Dundalk in Division 1 of the NEFL and Bay FC were leading 1-0 when the incident occurred and the match was abandoned.

The NEFL has confirmed they are aware of an incident and that they will be conducting an investigation once they have a report on the game.

“The NEFL Committee has been made aware of the abandonment of Thursday night’s Division 1 league match between Bay FC and Sporting BJD after 85 minutes. The scoreline at the time of abandonment was 1-0 in favour of Bay. Following anticipated receipt of reports on the match, the NEFL Committee shall conduct an investigation in accordance with rules governing same,” a statement from the NEFL said.

Sporting Ballyjamesduff said all at the club were “extremely disappointed” at what happened during the game and that they will fully cooperate with the investigation into the violent incident.

They confirmed that “action will be taken” in light of the incident.

“All at Sporting BJD FC are extremely disappointed at last night's actions vs Bay FC.

“An investigation is underway and we will do everything in our power to cooperate [in] this matter. The club will handle this situation with the utmost seriousness and action will be taken by our club. The club will be making no further comments at this time,” a statement from the Cavan club’s committee said.

