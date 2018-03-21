Two teenagers were killed in separate road accidents around the country yesterday.

'Shocking and tragic' - Tributes paid to two teens killed in separate accidents on Irish roads

A 17-year-old, named locally as Max Mason, was killed when his bike struck a bus as he cycled home from the gym.

The incident happened about 5pm on the Golf Links Road, at Bettystown, Co Meath. Max was a fifth-year student at the local Coláiste na hInse school.

Local councillor and board member of the school Sharon Tolan described the death as "shocking and tragic". She said Max had a lot of friends and the school was offering counselling to any children who need it. The driver of the bus was uninjured in the accident.

Flowers and candles at the scene of the accident in Bettystown, Co Meath. Photo: Arthur Carron

The cyclist's remains were removed to Navan Mortuary and a post mortem will take place in the coming days. Gardaí have begun an investigation into the incident. Separately, a 17-year-old was killed and three others injured in a horrific road crash in Ballyneety, outside Limerick city.

The teenager was named as Gearóid Sheehy, from Ballinacurra-Weston in Limerick city. He was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to University Hospital Limerick (UHL). The driver of the car was found by gardaí lying in a field near the wrecked vehicle. The teenage driver, who is originally from the Middle East but has been resident in Limerick for several years, was taken along with the two other injured youngsters to UHL for treatment. The vehicle struck a ditch before ploughing into a field where it came to rest on its side. Such was the force of the crash parts of the car were crushed.

Gearóid Sheehy died in the crash

Gardaí and the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) have launched two separate investigations. Gardaí brought the matter to the attention of Gsoc after it emerged the crashed Mazda 6 had twice come to Garda attention in the hours before the accident.

A marked patrol car signalled for the vehicle to pull over after it was reported to have been acting suspiciously in Limerick's suburbs. Some time later, an unmarked Garda vehicle carrying out anti-crime patrols came across the same vehicle and again signalled for it to pull over. However, on both occasions the vehicle left the scene at speed. Gardaí later came across the accident site at Tubberyquinn, Ballyneety, some 12km from Limerick city.

The scene of the accident in which a car ended up on its side after hitting a ditch at Tubberyquinn, Ballyneety, Co Limerick. Photo: Press 22

Irish Independent