'Shocking and disgusting' - Dog found abandoned in zipped plastic bag

The abandonment of a young Yorkie dog in a zipped plastic bag on a country laneway in Co Longford has been labelled “shocking” and “disgusting” by a local councillor.

The young male Yorkshire terrier was found in a “frozen and traumatised state” by a local man in Derryharrow. The man cut open the bag for fear that the dog would suffocate and immediately contacted the ISPCA.

The dog, now named Louis, was brought to a local vet for immediate assessment. While the Yorkie suffered no physical injuries, vets were unable to locate a microchip, making it difficult to locate a previous owner.

“People need to think before they buy pets, it’s simply not an option to leave them off on their own, it’s highly irresponsible,” Cllr Colm Murray told Independent.ie. “There are services for people can no longer house or afford their pets, but to leave them on their own for dead is cruelty of the highest order.”

Louis is now being cared for at the National Animal Centre for rehabilitation where he will be vaccinated, treated for parasites, neutered, microchipped and responsibly rehomed. ISPCA Inspector Karen Lyons said in a statement: “It’s disturbing to imagine what this little dog went through and despite his ordeal; Louis is such a kind, loveable and gentle little dog. This horrific act of cruelty is simply appalling.

“Under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, it is illegal to abandon any animal and I would like to take this opportunity to remind owners that they have a moral and legal responsibility to provide for the welfare needs of the animals in their care.” The matter is currently being investigated by the ISPCA and anyone with information should contact the National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515 or report online here http://www.ispca.ie/cruelty_complaint.

