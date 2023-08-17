‘Shocked’ Ryan Tubridy was dumped during phonecall that pulled €170k deal for RTÉ radio and podcast

Broadcaster was to be allowed back on air on September 4.Kevin Bakhurst says Tubridy didn’t seem contrite for role in Renault controversy.Statement issued by Tubridy on Wednesday scuppered the deal.

RYAN Tubridy didn’t show enough contrition for his role in the RTÉ payment’s scandal, the broadcaster’s director general has said.

Explaining his decision to dump Mr Tubridy, Kevin Bakhurst said his start presenter was “shocked and disappointed”.

He told Mr Tubridy about his decision during a phonecall this evening.

It is understood a new contract worth €170,000 a year was all but signed after both sides overcame “a number of thorny issues”.

As part of the deal, Mr Tubridy was return to his RTÉ Radio 1 programme on September 4 and to front a new podcast.

However, Mr Tubridy’s decision to issue a statement yesterday suggesting he still believes the money he received as part of a controversial deal with Renault did not amount to a salary top-up for 2020 and 2021. RTÉ paid the money through its now infamous barter account.

“It doesn't boil down to the statement alone,” Mr Bakhurst said.

Ryan Tubridy not returning to RTÉ airwaves

“I think part of the discussion throughout with me and Ryan Tubridy had been about the need to take responsibility on both sides.

“And you know, RTE has taken responsibility and has borne the vast majority of the responsibility for what went wrong here. But I always felt it was important that Ryan himself owned a certain amount of responsibility for this and we had some discussions about that, and that was important.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Nine News, he said: “The statement yesterday muddied the waters somewhat and I think it's really important that Grant Thornton and the RTE board restated the earnings correctly for those years.”

It is understood Mr Tubridy did not give his ex-bosses advance notice of the statement which was welcoming the Grant Thornton report in the scandal.

The report stated that the presenter had no knowledge of how RTÉ accounted for errors in publicly stated pay between 2017-2019. He received €120,000 more than the broadcaster had stated.

However, it is what happened in 2020 and 2021 that has led to the new fallout. Mr Tubridy received €75,000 from RTÉ in both of those years on the back of a commercial deal done with Renault.

RTÉ contacted the Dubliner’s lawyers yesterday seeking clarification about a statement saying: “It is also clear that my actual income from RTÉ in 2020 and 2021 matches what was originally published as my earnings for those years, and RTÉ has not yet published its top-10 earner details for 2022.”

RTÉ argued that the clearest way to state the money given to the presenter for those years was to include the €75,000 payments under the Renault deal.

RTÉ says that while Mr Tubridy's published earnings for 2020 was €446,250, while his actual earnings amounted to €522,500. And in 2021, his published earnings were €440,000 but in reality RTÉ gave him €515,000.

Asked if he believed the decision to pull the deal when it was so close to being completed was petty, Mr Bakhurst replied: “I like to think it’s not petty. I mean, I obviously thought very seriously about this.

“And I spent a great deal of time over the last few weeks in negotiations with Ryan. And that's why I was particularly disappointed yesterday because I felt we were in a good place.”

“We had a core agreement for Ryan to come back and then the statement was issued, which, you know, once again questioned the newly stated salaries which are correct.

“And I just think for the sake of rebuilding trust, which is my focus for the organisation. We can't afford to be questioning the facts that are out there.”

Mr Tubridy has not yet commented on the ending of the negotiations.