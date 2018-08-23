'Shocked and appalled' - knife-wielding woman robber attacks elderly priest in home

An elderly parish priest was violently attacked and robbed in his home by a woman who threatened him with a knife.

An elderly parish priest was violently attacked and robbed in his home by a woman who threatened him with a knife.

Fr John Delaney (86) was confronted by the woman, said to be 6ft and strongly built, at the Parochial House in Coon in north Kilkenny at about 5pm on Saturday.

She brandished the knife and demanded money before striking Fr Delaney, cutting the back of his head. She fled after being given a sum of money.

Fr Delaney, a popular and respected priest who is known throughout Ireland, managed to raise the alarm and a neighbour took him to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Gardaí were at the scene within minutes and carried out a technical examination of the scene. A senior garda said they were appealing for anyone with information on the crime to contact them.

Superintendent Derek Hughes said: "We are appealing for information on a small cream-coloured car and we believe that there were two children in the car at the time.

"The culprit is a female and is described as being of a strong build, approximately 6ft tall with dark hair. We are treating this very seriously and although we are following a number of lines of enquiry, we are also seeking the co-operation of the public to help solve this particularly heinous crime."

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Pat Fitzpatrick said he had visited Fr Delaney at home since the assault and that he was in "remarkably good spirits" following the attack.

He added: "I am shocked and appalled that a man who has done so much for the community could be accosted in this way.

"On behalf of the community, I want to thank An Garda Síochana who were at Fr Delaney's home within minutes of the alarm being raised. The parishioners here in Coon and in Muckalee and Ballyfoyle were horrified when they heard about this attack. They are reeling that a man who does so much good work in the locality could have been assaulted and robbed. It is beyond shocking.

"Fortunately, Fr John seems to have made a good recovery and he is back home now. He has a very positive attitude to life and his neighbours will rally around."

Mr Fitzpatrick said the priest was renowned not only in north Kilkenny, where he still celebrates Mass, but throughout the country.

"He is massively popular and he is revered for his spiritual guidance and his healing work as well as his devotion to the divine mercy, and celebrates Mass on a regular basis," he said.

"This is an attack not only on Fr Delaney but on rural Ireland and I am calling for more funding for the Garda Síochana so that extra security measures can be provided for the homes of older people."

A Garda spokeswoman said that Fr Delaney sustained minor injuries and that no damage was caused to the home.

Anyone with information can contact Castlecomer Garda Station on (056) 444 1222.

Irish Independent