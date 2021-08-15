Shock as young woman who travelled home for a wedding dies in fall from bus

A YOUNG woman killed in a freak accident in Co Donegal had returned from the Middle East for a friend’s wedding.

Amanda Kinsella fell from a bus at Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap, outside Donegal Town at about 3.45pm on Friday afternoon last.

She was struck by a passing car after the fall.

She was with a number of people on the private bus understood to be traveling to an after-wedding party.

Ms Kinsella, aged 27, was airlifted by helicopter to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, but passed away on Friday evening.

She was originally from Co Carlow and had travelled home for a holiday which included a trip to Donegal for the wedding.

She was well-known in GAA circles and played football for Irish clubs in Bahrain.

Her local club in Carlow Bennekerry/Tinryland Ladies Football Club paid a moving tribute to Ms Kinsella.

Club members said they were “heartbroken” by the death of a “beautiful, talented and truly amazing” person.

In a post on their Facebook page, the club said: “Our Bennekerry Tinryland family and community are deeply saddened and devastated to hear the news of the utterly tragic passing of clubmate Amanda Kinsella.

“Our hearts are broken. We can’t begin to describe how beautiful, talented and truly amazing she was. We offer our deepest sympathies to her parents Mono and Patricia and siblings Aisling and David. A superstar 100 times over, we will never ever forget her. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Members of a number of Middle Eastern clubs including the Arabian Celts and Clan an Oman also paid touching tributes to tragic Amanda.

A spokesperson for the Arabian Celts said: “Amanda was just a fantastic person, on and off the pitch. Kind, funny and full of fun and adventure.

“She will be sadly missed by all in Bahrain who were lucky enough to know her.”

A post on the RIP.ie website read: “Amanda will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, sister, brother, partner Brendan Galvin and the Galvin Family, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends, work colleagues in Bahrain and all her friends in the GAA community.”

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing their investigations into the cause of the tragic incident.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area on Friday afternoon and who may have camera footage including dash-cam are asked to make it available to the Gardaí.

Separately, a young girl is in a critical condition in hospital after a road crash in Co Tipperary last night.

The two-car collision happened at Lismaline, Ballingarry, Roscrea at around 11.35pm on Saturday.

The male drivers of both cars and their passengers were taken to University Hospital Limerick, to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening, and the child was taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin in a critical condition, gardaí said.