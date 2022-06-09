Shock as prison officer returns to work after admitting causing woman’s death

A prison officer turned up for work at a top security jail in Northern Ireland the day after pleading guilty to causing the death of a woman by careless driving, it can be revealed.

Laura Adair appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday on a charge arising from the death of Kelly Ann Sherlock.

Adair appeared in court via videolink from her solicitor’s office.

She was charged with causing the death of Ms Sherlock — aged in her 40s — by driving a car dangerously on the Shore Road in Belfast on November 8, 2019.

When asked how she pleaded, Adair replied: “Not guilty, but I plead guilty to careless driving causing death.”

Death by dangerous driving carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Causing death by careless driving carries a maximum of five years in prison.

The defendant’s address was given as “known to police”, and no further details of Ms Adair’s background were read to the court.

However, colleagues at Maghaberry expressed shock when Ms Adair, a senior prison officer, turned up for work on Wednesday, the day after admitting to causing Ms Sherlock’s death just over two years ago.

Judge Stephen Fowler QC asked prosecuting barrister David McNeill what the Crown’s view was regarding the plea to the lesser charge.

Mr McNeill said: “What I would ask for is some time. I would wish to consult with the family and with those who instruct me in the PPS.

“It may be convenient to set a review date… rather than going straight to trial at this stage.”

Judge Fowler told Mr McNeill that the consultation with Ms Sherlock’s family should take place “within the next week to 10 days”.

A date for reviewing the case was then set by the Recorder of Belfast as June 28, 2022.

Ms Sherlock, is survived by her parents, David and Sandra, and four siblings.

Following her death her family asked that instead of flowers, donations in her memory be made to the Air Ambulance.

They will be consulted by the Public Prosecution Service but ultimately the decision on whether to accept Ms Adair’s plea to a lesser charge lies with senior prosecutors.

Adair’s colleagues at Maghaberry say they were surprised that Ms Adair was not suspended and remained in post, working in the high security prison while the criminal proceedings were ongoing.

Staff were further shocked when Ms Adair arrived for work on Wednesday having admitted to causing Ms Sherlock’s death the previous day.

Following the accident she was moved from duties in the main prison population to being in charge of the visitors’ reception, dealing with family members visiting inmates at the Co Antrim jail.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “As this is subject to ongoing legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”