| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Shock as prison officer returns to work after admitting causing woman’s death

The officer works at Maghaberry Prison Expand

Close

The officer works at Maghaberry Prison

The officer works at Maghaberry Prison

The officer works at Maghaberry Prison

Allison Morris

A prison officer turned up for work at a top security jail in Northern Ireland the day after pleading guilty to causing the death of a woman by careless driving, it can be revealed.

Laura Adair appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday on a charge arising from the death of Kelly Ann Sherlock.

Most Watched

Privacy