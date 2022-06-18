Shock as popular TV newscaster Aideen Kennedy dies suddenly

Popular TV newscaster Aideen Kennedy has died shortly after announcing she had a terminal illness on social media and asking people to “keep an eye out” for her children.

A familiar face on UTV news bulletins over the years, the 43-year-old revealed she was receiving palliative care in a Twitter post on Friday morning and died later that night.

In her final social media post, the well-liked journalist, who had been hospitalised recently, made a heart-rending plea to her followers to look out for her young children after her death.

She said: “So life has not gone well and I am as sick as I was as when I went in to hospital, so [I’m] essentially going home to die but getting palliative care.

“The kids know. If you ever come across them, will you keep an eye out for them? They are the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful kiddies.”

Her former employer UTV issued a statement yesterday describing her as a gifted journalist and offering sympathy to her family.

A spokeswoman said: “The UTV family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former colleague and friend Aideen Kennedy. A truly gifted reporter, she spent many years at UTV bringing viewers stories from all over Northern Ireland.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family at this very sad time.”

Following Aideen’s announcement about her prognosis on social media, there was an outpouring of love and sympathy from her friends, followers and former colleagues.

BBC weatherman Barra Best said: “Ach, Aideen. So sorry to read this. Life really can deal some bitter blows. And of course we’ll keep an eye out for them [Aideen’s children]. I’ll try to make sure they get some decent weather.”

Aideen was one of four siblings and the fourth to die young. She is survived by her two children, Jacob and Eva, as well as her parents, Noel and Maura.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph in 2019, Aideen spoke about the tragedies which had befallen her brothers and sister. She lost her older sister Fiona to cancer in 2016, less than a year after her beloved younger brother Dara had died from a brain tumour.

Aideen said: “I grew up in Belfast. It was me, my parents — Dad was an engineer and Mum was a teacher — my big sister Fiona and my younger brother Dara.

“Both Fiona and Dara have passed away in recent years. Fiona was 44 and Dara was just 35. They were my best friends growing up.

“I had another brother, Rory, who was killed in a road accident when he was just one year old. We talked about him all the time growing up.

“Seamus Heaney’s Mid-Term Break reminds me of Rory. The line ‘I saw him, for the first time in six weeks. Paler now, wearing a poppy bruise on his left temple’ always stuck with me.

“My mum said Rory just looked like an angel and you really wouldn’t have known anything had happened, apart from the bruise.

“I remember a teacher reading that poem out when I was in first or second year and it immediately made me think of him.

“My mum, Maura, and dad, Noel, are the strongest and loveliest people I know. With my mum being a teacher and my dad originally from Argentina, the nature of our family has always had the kids at the forefront.

“We’re just very people-orientated as a family. We were a very close family and we did a lot together.”

In the same interview, Aideen paid tribute to her parents, who survive all of their four children, saying they had the biggest influence on her life.

She said: “They have been through so much, having lost three of their children, but they refuse to let life overtake them.

“They are funny, loving and supportive and enjoy everything life has to offer. They’re champion bridge players. And while I don’t massively approve of them going to play bridge all around the world, because my nerves are shot when they are gallivanting, I really admire their attitude to life.

“It’s gone from my parents worrying about me having fun at university to me worrying about them and saying, ‘No more bridge, no more travelling, go to bed!’”