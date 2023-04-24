Shock as plane carrying Arsenal team and Irish captain Katie McCabe bursts into flames

The plane carrying the Arsenal women's team went on fire on Sunday. Photo: Gabriela Hansen/BILD

Irish footballer Katie McCabe was among the passengers onboard a plane that burst into flames on Sunday.

The Dubliner was due to travel back to London with the Arsenal women’s team following their first-leg Champions League semi-final in Wolfsburg, Germany when a bird flew into the engine.

Photos from the scene show terrifying flames coming out of the Boeing 737 on the runway at Braunschweig Wolfsburg Airport, just hours after Arsenal’s draw with VfL Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Stadium.

The plane reportedly made a loud banging noise shortly before taking off, according to German newspaper BILD.

All passengers were quickly evacuated after the plane returned to the runway, while the Arsenal team and staff were put up in a nearby hotel for the night. They returned to London on a replacement plane today.

Expand Close Katie McCabe is a world-class player and a leader for Ireland. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Katie McCabe is a world-class player and a leader for Ireland. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

An airport spokesman told BILD that a bird strike on the engine had caused the fire and added that nobody was hurt during the incident.

Following the match in Wolfsburg over the weekend, team captain McCabe spoke about maintaining her role for the rest of the season.

She said: “Of course you are responsible, but I think we have got leaders all round the pitch, it’s not just because I wear the armband.

“We have got a wealth of experience through our backline and in our team. It’s obviously an honour for me to captain a club like Arsenal, especially in this stage of a massive European competition.

“But yeah, I am still fully focused on the job at hand and what my role and responsibility in the team is and doing that to 100pc.”

She thanked fans for coming out in their droves to support the team and club.

“For us, the fans are everything. We hear them, we feel them. They give us energy, especially when we go 2-0 down.

“They were still chanting away and singing and cheering us. What the Emirates will do for us next week will be unbelievable. There are 45,000 tickets sold, which is incredible.

“We felt that love, especially in the Munich game, with the drive and the push for us to keep going. We love how our supporters travel all around Europe to support us. We can see our pool of supporters growing, especially in those away games.”

Arsenal will face Wolfsburg once again in their Champions League semi-final second leg at home at the Emirates Stadium on May 1.