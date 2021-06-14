Shock as Pantibar in Dublin targetted by homophobic graffiti 

A homophobic slur was spray-painted on a wall near PantiBar in Dublin’s city centre last night.

The slur was spray-painted on 66 and 67 Strand Street, on Etsy’s building, two doors down from the popular LGBTQ+ bar accompanied by an arrow pointing towards the venue.

Owner of PantiBar, Rory O’Neill, who also goes by his drag name Panti Bliss, posted an image of the slur “Pedo Bar”, confirming that it was aimed at his premises.

This was painted on the building two doors up from Pantibar during the night pic.twitter.com/HoBo9glOuP — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) June 14, 2021

Mr O’Neill wrote that as soon as the Dublin Town Clean Team heard about the graffiti, they arrived on the scene and painted the wall on which the slur was written.

The #DublinTown clean team attended that straight away and it has now been removed. pic.twitter.com/BpprHcfidF — DublinTown (@DublinTown) June 14, 2021

Gardaí confirmed that no official complaint has been made to them yet regarding the incident.

People have expressed shock at the graffiti.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the incident serves as a reminder as to why Pride is so important.

“Hungary reminded us why taking the knee is important. Flags in Waterford & graffiti like this remind us why pride is so important. Pride is the most successful protest in modern history. We need to be louder and prouder,” Deputy Ó Ríordáin said.

Jason Reid, an LGBTQ+ journalist said: “Homophobia doesn’t just disappear when laws are changed, and more rights are given. This is the everyday reality of homophobia. They won’t win.”

The Dublin Commuter Coalition expressed their solidarity with PantiBar online: “Why we still need Pride and why we're proud to support it and LGBTQ+ Businesses,” the post read.