Shock as golf club learns clubhouse and course are in path of proposed upgrade of road

Two of four proposed routes for the N11/M11 upgrade in Co Wicklow bisect Delgany Golf Club. One goes directly through the clubhouse.

The 1,000 members who own the facility have described the proposals as “catastrophic” and said the 112-year-old course would be forced to close.

They also say local people would lose access to the woodland walks, clubhouse facilities and competitions that are open to the Delgany community.

They are backed by retired professional golfer Eamonn Darcy, who began his career caddying at the club.

He said he was “greatly saddened” by the proposal. “Apart from the loss of a cherished sporting amenity, it would be a great personal blow to the Darcys, given our family’s association with the course for more than 110 years,” he said.

Club members Pat Toner and Tony Tierney in the Delgany clubhouse. Photo: Doug O'Connor

Plans to upgrade the 22km stretch of severely congested roadway running from Loughlinstown in south Co Dublin to Ashford in Co Wicklow were first outlined last year but the understanding locally was that the intention was to widen the existing route.

Controversy was expected as the route runs through Kilmacanogue village and the Glen of the Downs nature reserve, and a major legal battle preceded its upgrade from a single lane road to a dual-carriageway in 2003.

Widening the existing route is still an option, as is a proposal to divert to a new route around the nature reserve, but the two routes through the golf club were not expected.

“We were extremely shocked. We went along to the public information day in November to see how the works would discommode our members,” said Mark Carwood, operations manager at the golf club.

“We were expecting that it might mean an exit off the N11 being closed for a few months or something like that. We had no idea that two of the proposed routes went right through the golf course. One cuts right across the clubhouse.”

In a letter of objection hand-delivered to Wicklow County Council in recent days, the club says it represents the views of 1,000 members and the many community groups who use the facilities, including a choir, drama group, bridge club and children’s cadet programme.

“To proceed with either of these two route options would be catastrophic as they would lead to the closure of Delgany Golf Club,” says the letter, signed by the captain and lady captain, Martin and Diane Reid.

They point out that the grounds are rich in native woodland and are a habitat for red squirrel, sitka and red deer, badger, fox and hare.

Mr Carwood said the lands were precious to the area.

“The Carmelites have sold the convent grounds in the village for 200 houses so we’re the last green area in the locality,” he said.

“We are an amenity for the community. We’re owned by the members but firmly rooted in the community.”

He said while everyone was aware of the traffic problems, the emphasis needed to be on improving public transport.

“From a carbon footprint point of view, it doesn’t make sense because all it will do is add cars to the N11.”

Pat Toner, a retired salesman who lives in nearby Greystones, has been a member of the club for 30 years and said the proposals were ridiculous.

“It will destroy the golf club,” he told the Irish Independent. “It’s a place of natural beauty. It makes no sense, financial or otherwise.”

Project consultants Arup said the intention was to decide the preferred route by June next year and then prepare designs and environmental impact assessments for submission to An Bord Pleanála by the middle of 2021. A deadline for comments expired last Friday but spokesman Christopher Bradish said he could not put a figure on the number received as they were still being sorted.

He also said a strict deadline was not being imposed.

“People are still sending in letters, emails, calling us and we expect they will continue to do so. All of those comments will be given equal consideration,” he said.

Irish Independent