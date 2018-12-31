The father of an Irish woman at the centre of a "sugar daddy" scandal which forced an Australian minister to resign has denied she tried to blackmail the man.

The father of an Irish woman at the centre of a "sugar daddy" scandal which forced an Australian minister to resign has denied she tried to blackmail the man.

'She's no lady of the night,' says father of 'G'day Mate' woman

Defending his daughter (25), he added: "She is not a lady of the night by any manner or means. Not even remotely."

He said that while she acted like a "bloody eejit", there was "absolutely no question of blackmail".

The young Dublin woman, who is living in Hong Kong, made contact with politician Andrew Broad through a website which brings together "generous sugar daddies" and "attractive sugar babies".

Mr Broad (43) then went on to send her a number of text messages.

In one, the married politician, who was an assistant to the Australian deputy prime minister, compared himself to James Bond, telling her he knew "how to ride a horse, fly and plane and f*** my woman".

In an exchange which led to the affair being dubbed the "G'day Mate" scandal, he also talked about kissing her neck as he whispered "G'day Mate" to her.

In November, the pair met for dinner in a restaurant in Hong Kong.

It is understood the woman said that she felt uncomfortable and left early.

However, in a message she sent to Mr Broad later that night, she told him to pay her "the allowance" of 8,000 Hong Kong dollars (€890) into her Paypal account or else she would go public.

She added: "I'm fully aware of how much more I could get if I went public to the papers with my story."

Mr Broad resigned after an interview with the woman appeared in an Australian magazine.

The woman's father said she had been introduced to the SeekingArrangement website by new friends after she was transferred to Hong Kong by her company.

"As I understand it, they go out with wealthy men," he said.

"They have dinner in a restaurant they probably wouldn't eat in themselves and then they get enough for a nice bag or a purse or a scarf or whatever it is."

He said his daughter was "naïve" but he was glad she left the restaurant early.

"That inappropriate behaviour commenced in a restaurant and she terminated it there and then," he added. "If that doesn't tell you what her intention was for the night?"

He said his daughter met some friends later and they drank a lot of wine after which she sent a "drunken text".

"She is well educated to master's level," he said. "She is as naïve as they come at times.

"I am glad that she did what she did at the restaurant. But do I think she covered herself in glory afterwards? Absolutely not. I thought she was a bloody eejit. An absolute idiot."

Irish Independent