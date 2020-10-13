'She’s irreplaceable as a human being' - tributes paid to co-founder of Irish charity who died from Covid-19

An Irish charity working with street children in the slums of India has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of its co-founder after she contracted Covid-19.

Geeta Venkadakrishnan, Kolkata Director of The HOPE foundation, tragically died on Sunday after suffering a heart attack as a complication of Covid-19. She was only 50.

Ms Venkadakrishnan sadly contracted the virus which is rife in her native India earlier this month but was responding well to treatment until she took an unexpected turn for the worse last week, according to the charity’s spokeswoman Charlotte Nagle.

Her sudden death came as a severe blow to the charity which transforms the lives of tens of thousands of India’s poorest people each year, she said.

“She touched everybody. She was so humble and warm and loving. I can’t believe she’s gone,” she told Independent.ie.

“She was a mother to the children in the slums and she never stopped,” she said.

Even at the height of the pandemic which has seen more than 7 million people in India test positive for the virus, Ms Venkadakrishnan was out on the streets handing out food parcels to the starving, despite the risk of contracting the deadly virus herself.

“She was an extraordinary woman. She’s irreplaceable as a human being,” she said.

“Sunday was the darkest day in the organisation’s 21-year history,” she said.

Many Irish schoolchildren would have met her as she regularly visited Ireland and spoke to them about development and equality issues in her native country.

In keeping with her Hindu faith, Ms Venkadakrishnan’s remains were cremated within 24 hours of her death.

However, staff at the Irish offices of the charity will be taking part in a virtual memorial service with their counterparts in Kolkata (formerly Calcultta) next week.

In the meantime, an online book of condolences has been opened for those wishing to pay their respects to Ms Venkadakrishnan which is available by logging on to www.hopefoundation.ie/geeta.

Charity founder and Honourary Director of HOPE Ireland Maureen Forrest, who became close friends with her Indian counterpart over the past two decades, said: “There are no words that can express our deep anguish and sorrow for the enormity of this tragic loss. Geeta has been a special friend to me for 21 years and a special friend to the HOPE family. To her HOPE family all over the world, many of you met her and loved her. Everyone knew her big heart and will mourn her loss with us all. We are especially thinking of her beloved HOPE children who will be heartbroken.”

Through the work of the charity – which was initially founded in 1999 to provide protection and refuge to 20 young women living on the street in Kolkata – 42,000 of India’s poorest people alone last year have received healthcare. Another 10,000 children received education through its crèche programme and more than 1,000 street children have been given protection through its Child Watch and anti-trafficking programmes. Another 600 young men and women have also received vocational training thanks to the charity.

Ms Venkadakrishnan, is survived by her husband Ravi and her adult son Harish.

