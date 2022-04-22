‘She’s given me the gift of life’ – friends since birth to tell their remarkable story on Late Late Show

Sheila Hanevy (left) and Aine Cornally will appear on the Late Late Show tonight to tell their story and also raise awareness for Organ Donor Awareness Week

TWO best friends who were born four minutes apart and whose friendship has grown stronger over half a century will share their incredible story of triumphing over adversity on tonight’s Late Late Show.

Sheila Hanevy and Aine Cornally from Ballymore, Co Westmeath were born four minutes apart at the former Athlone Hospital and remain best friends 54 years later.

But it was Aine’s act of selfless generosity that literally saved Sheila’s life when she desperately needed a kidney after being diagnosed with kidney failure at the age of 15.

Sheila underwent a kidney transplant when she was 15, but after 15 years it failed, requiring her to undergo dialysis treatment for the next 19 years.

While Aine and her husband Brian Wickham were more than willing to donate their kidneys, they weren’t suitable candidates.

Undeterred, Brian saw a television programme about a paired kidney-swap programme between patients in Ireland and the UK. In the programme, a donor is paired with a recipient.

Sheila was one of the first Irish patients to enter the programme at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire in England in 2011, while Aine and Brian were also accepted in the programme as potential donors.

Fast forward to 2019, when Aine donated a kidney to a stranger in London so that Sheila could in turn receive a kidney from a donor in Scotland. She underwent a successful transplant in March 2019.

Speaking to Independent.ie ahead of their appearance on the Late Late Show tonight on RTÉ One, Sheila said her best friend’s selfless donation was the best gift she ever received.

“She’s absolutely a life-saver,” she said. “She’s given me the gift of life.”

She said the 19 years she spent on dialysis had taken a serious toll on her and it was starting to affect her bones and overall health.

“She’s given me a total new lease of life,” she said.

Aine, meanwhile, a mother-of-three and financial analyst for Bank of Ireland, said: “Sheila and myself are like sisters, she has a key to our house and our children grew up with her being around.

"We all watched her health deteriorate over the years but she is a formidable and determined lady and very seldom let her kidney failure get to her.

“Despite her failing kidneys she worked all the way through in finance and never let any of her colleagues know when she was clocking off at 5pm that she was heading into hospital for dialysis treatment.

"We could all see her deteriorate over the years. It was heart-breaking to watch as when we used to go for walks she would have to link into my arm for support.

"She never travelled light and when she came to stay in our house, my kids would help her with her bags as she didn’t have the strength to carry them into the house.

"But she was always good fun and never dwelled on her plight. It is such an honour to be able to donate a kidney so she could get one in return and I hope the kidney recipient of the one I donated is still doing well."

They will be sharing their story from the studio audience on the Late Late Show to highlight Organ Donor Awareness Week, which starts tomorrow. They wish to highlight the urgent need for kidney donations and to give hope to people living with organ failure who are on waiting lists for a transplant.