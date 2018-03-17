THE father of Louise Lynch, who was injured in a horrific car accident in Spain last month, has said he is overwhelmed at the supportive response his family has encountered since the incident.

'She's coming on little by little, but we have a long way ahead of us' - Dad of young woman injured in triple car crash in Spain

Louise (21), from Spa, Kerry was a passenger in the incident, which occurred near La Albuera, Badajoz on February 21.

She remains in a coma in intensive care in Hospital Infanta Cristina, Badajoz. The accident involved eight people in three cars. It is understood that four people have been discharged from hospital, while three others, including one of Louise’s friends, remain in hospital. A woman in one of the cars was tragically killed.

A native of Radrinagh, the English teacher sustained cranial and abdominal injuries, and fractured bones. A Go Fund Me fundraising page, currently standing at almost €30,500, was set up following conversations between her father, Seamus, and Spa GAA to ease the burden caused by hospital treatment, as well as travel and accommodation costs in Spain.

She is the eldest of the three children of Seamus and Nora Lynch (née Buckley), and the family of the former student of Tiernaboul National School, St Brigid’s Secondary School, and University College Cork has been in Spain since shortly after her accident. Louise was involved with local GAA and Scór, amongst other matters relating to sport and music and her accident has caused serious concern within her local community.

Seamus Lynch said that her condition, currently described as critical, is improving, however. “We’re still here in the hospital in Spain, and she’s still in the ICU,” he said.

“She’s coming on little by little, but we have a long way ahead of us, I think.

“It was help from home and help from here that got this thing going [the ‘gofundme’ page]. We didn’t even know things like that existed. It’s help from Spa GAA and Anne Holland, who is involved with Spa GAA, that got it up and running recently.

“We’re here for a while, she’s still in intensive care. She may be there into next week, but they’re pushing to work more on her and get her stronger, but that’s early stages yet. We’re here, waiting, we’re liaising with doctors. She’s still in there, and she’s still weak.” At this incredibly difficult time, Mr Lynch has been left astonished at the support he and his family has received since the horrendous incident.

“The response from at home is absolutely amazing,” he said. “We’re overwhelmed at it and the way people are so helpful is unreal.”

To support the Louise Lynch Hospital Fund on gofundme, visit the page at www.gofundme.com/louise-lynch-hospital-fund.

