Shelbourne given deadline to explain statue removal

THE Shelbourne Hotel has been given until four weeks to explain why it removed four statues from the building’s entrance and answer allegations that the move breached planning laws.

Dublin City Council has issued a warning letter to the hotel, formally advising it that complaints have been made against it and that it is under investigation for breach of the law governing protected structures.

Under the Planning and Development Act, no change can be made to a protected structure that would affect its character without prior planning approval.

The hotel did not seek planning permission and, up to this morning, had not submitted an application for retention of the changes it made.

A spokeswoman for Dublin City Council said the investigation may take some time.

“Our planning staff will need to speak with the complainants and consider any submission the hotel may make within the four weeks and then look at where things stand as regards the law before deciding the next move,” she said.

The Irish Georgian Society and other conservationists complained after the sudden removal last month of four life-size bronze statues that had adorned the hotel entrance since 1867.

At the time the hotel indicated it had taken down the statues in light of the Black Lives Matter movement which led to the removal or damaging of statues abroad which were linked with the slave trade and those who benefited from slave colonies.

The statues are of four women from ancient Africa, two of whom appeared to be shackled, but debate has raged since as to whether or not they actually depicted slaves.

Other commentators have argued that regardless of whether or not they are slave girls, the statues have artistic merit and historical importance and should not have been removed.

Anti-racism activists defended the move, saying the depiction of African women, whether as slaves or curiosities, was offensive.

Under the planning acts, Dublin City Council has powers to order the restoration of the statues if their removal is found to breach regulations. If the matter escalated and proceeded to court, a range of fines and penalties can apply.

No-one from the hotel was available to comment.

Read More

Online Editors