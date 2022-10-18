Shein to open pop-up store in Dublin amid controversy over alleged worker exploitation

Chinese fast fashion giant Shein is to open a pop-up store in Jervis Shopping Centre next month.

The largest fashion retailer on earth will have its store in Dublin from November 4-8, but the news comes amid controversy surrounding allegations of worker mistreatment.

Shein, which is valued at over €100bn and ships to almost every country on earth from China, has been accused of grossly underpaying workers and having employees working 18-hour days.

The revelations came in a Channel 4 documentary Untold: Inside the Shein Machine which aired on Monday night. It featured undercover footage of the company’s factories.

It is alleged Shein factory workers are allowed to take just one day off every month and work up to 18 hours in a day for just 3c per item of clothing produced.

Mei - the undercover journalist who visited the factories - said there was evidence of “exploitative working conditions”. Workers were also heavily penalised if they made mistakes when producing garments, the documentary alleged.

It was claimed that up to 75pc of their daily salary was withheld if a worker made a mistake on an item.

The documentary also alleged Shein was also involved in “design theft” and “scrapes social media for emerging trends, turning them into designs which they commission in small batches from a network of thousands of factories in Guangzhou, China”.

Responding to the documentary, Shein said it was “extremely concerned” by the claims made by Channel 4.

“We are extremely concerned by the claims presented by Channel 4, which would violate the code of conduct agreed to by every Shein supplier.

“Any non-compliance with this code is dealt with swiftly, and we will terminate partnerships that do not meet our standards.

“We have requested specific information from Channel 4 so that we can investigate.

“Shein’s responsible sourcing standards hold our suppliers to a code of conduct based on International Labour Organisation conventions and local laws and regulations, including labour practices, and working conditions,” the company said in a statement.

“We work with leading independent agencies like TUV, SGS, OpenView and Intertek to conduct unannounced audits at supplier facilities”.



