'She will never be forgotten' - Body of Jastine Valdez begins final journey home to Philippines
The body of Jastine Valdez is making the long journey home to the Philippines almost two weeks after her brutal murder.
The remains of the 24-year-old, who was abducted and killed on May 19, was pictured leaving Thomas Murphy & Sons funeral home yesterday morning in a black hearse.
Having lain in repose since last Friday, she was taken to Dublin Airport in a mahogany coffin, followed by her heartbroken parents Teresita and Danilo.
Consul to the Philippines Mark Christopher Congdon also accompanied the family, assisting them on their journey to their home town of Aritao. A funeral service is expected to be held for Jastine later this week.
In a statement on Monday, Mr Congdon said the "spirit of love and compassion" has shone from the Valdez home "like a beacon of light in a dark tunnel of torment".
He said: "Jastine will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Always in the hearts of mum and dad and the hearts of the Filipino and Irish nations, bound together forever in grief in Jastine's name."
