‘She was racing against time’: how Mo Mowlam shook things up to secure the Good Friday Agreement

With an informal style and willingness to break barriers, the Northern secretary made a huge impact on the peace process, as even the prime minister who was reportedly jealous of her popularity would concede

Mo Mowlam addresses a press conference at Stormont in 1997, a year before she helped shape the Good Friday Agreement. Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Kim Bielenberg Sat 8 Apr 2023 at 03:30