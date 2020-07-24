'She was in the prime of her life' - Barry McGuigan's heartbreak a year on from actress daughter Nika's passing

Former world champion boxer Barry McGuigan has told of how his daughter Danika was in the "prime of her life" when she passed away last year.

The 33-year-old, known as Nika, died following a battle with cancer, the second time she had been diagnosed with the illness.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Star on the one year anniversary of her death, Mr McGuigan said: "It's been a brutal year for us. It has just been very difficult to come to terms with it and we still think she's going to burst through the door.

She passed away a year ago following a short period living with breast cancer. It was her second cancer diagnosis - having had lymphoid leukaemia when she was a child.

The McGuigan family gathered together to remember her a year on from her death.

"We're just here to remember her. She was such a massive part of our lives. We are so broken by it. We are just here together at her home. we are all together here.

"There's no other way of celebrating her because she was so young. So we are all here for her and that's what she would want more than anything else.

"They say time heals but this grief thing is dreadful. I lost my dad at 52, my brother at 34.

"But this is just brutal, brutal. She was cut down in the prime of her life."

