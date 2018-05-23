A young woman killed in a three-vehicle crash has been described as someone who was "full of life and always laughing" by friends.

'She was full of life and always laughing' - Tributes to young woman (19) killed in horror crash

Aisling Dolan (19), from New Ross, Co Wexford, was killed and her mother was seriously injured in a collision on the N11 yesterday.

She was a front-seat passenger in a black Peugeot hatchback involved in the crash which happened around midday outside Enniscorthy. "Aisling touched all our lives so much and we are completely heartbroken," one friend said.

The scene at yesterday’s fatal accident, the latest in a long list of fatal or serious collisions at Scarawalsh near Enniscorthy. Picture: Mary Browne

"Today my life was turned upside down. Love and will miss you always Ais," another friend said. The young victim's mother was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, where she remains in a serious condition.

Two other vehicles, including a van and a pick-up truck, were involved in the collision.

However neither drivers, nor the passenger in the van, suffered life-threatening injuries but were treated for minor injuries at the scene. The area of road between the Scarawalsh roundabout and the Blackstoops roundabout reopened late last night.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Johnny Mythen, from Enniscorthy, said the town was left reeling by the horrific accident.

"It's a tragedy for the family involved. A lovely fine day like today and their whole life has been turned around. It's the last kind of phone call anyone wants to get. The whole town is in shock," he said.

"I understand there was a man from the town involved also and hopefully he'll be OK." The accident occurred on the main N11 thoroughfare between Enniscorthy and Dublin.

In 2006, local TD Paul Kehoe, now the junior Defence Minister, urged the Transport Department to install a roundabout at the former junction of the N11 due to a spate of both fatal and serious accidents in the area over the years.

While a roundabout was installed in 2008, there were numerous reports of drivers skidding on the southbound approach to the roundabout, prompting authorities to issue a 55kmh 'voluntary' speed limit at the roundabout in 2013. However, two years later a man was killed in a collision on the same stretch of road between Ferns and Enniscorthy. In July 2003, a teenage couple and their four-month-old baby were tragically killed when their car collided with a truck that was fully laden with gravel on the N11 Wexford to Rosslare road at Scarawalsh.

Conor Martin (18), a barman from Marshallstown, Enniscorthy, his girlfriend Emma Conroy (17), from Pearse Road in Enniscorthy, who had just completed her Leaving Cert, and their infant daughter Chloe were all killed instantly when their blue Opel Corsa car collided with a truck from a quarry. That accident also took place at lunchtime when the couple were travelling from Gorey with their baby strapped into a baby seat in the back of the car. The car and truck were travelling in opposite directions when the collision occurred around 12.30pm.

The previous weekend, a car and two motorcyclists were involved in a serious collision at Scarawalsh, where four members of a family from Enniscorthy also died in a previous collision.

