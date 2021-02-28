| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'She was criminalised because her mother died'

Tuam survivor Maggie O'Connor struggled to hold her great-grandchild because of the memories, writes Ali Bracken

Maggie O&rsquo;Connor holding her great-granddaughter Evie-Mae Expand
Annette McKay Expand
Maggie O&rsquo;Connor at age 70 Expand
Maggie O&rsquo;Connor and above right as a young woman Expand

Close

Maggie O&rsquo;Connor holding her great-granddaughter Evie-Mae

Maggie O’Connor holding her great-granddaughter Evie-Mae

Annette McKay

Annette McKay

Maggie O&rsquo;Connor at age 70

Maggie O’Connor at age 70

Maggie O&rsquo;Connor and above right as a young woman

Maggie O’Connor and above right as a young woman

/

Maggie O’Connor holding her great-granddaughter Evie-Mae

Ali Bracken

Life fell apart for Maggie O'Connor when she was just 12 years old in 1930s Ireland. Her mother died during childbirth. The tragedy left Maggie and her brothers and sisters to fend for themselves, as their father was serving in the British army.

The children were hauled before a court in their native Galway city, charged with destitution, and sent to industrial schools, said her daughter Annette McKay.

"She was criminalised because she lost the most important person in her life, instead of cared for," said Annette, a councillor in Bury, a town near her native Manchester.

Most Watched

Privacy