'She was criminalised because her mother died'

Life fell apart for Maggie O'Connor when she was just 12 years old in 1930s Ireland. Her mother died during childbirth. The tragedy left Maggie and her brothers and sisters to fend for themselves, as their father was serving in the British army.

The children were hauled before a court in their native Galway city, charged with destitution, and sent to industrial schools, said her daughter Annette McKay.

"She was criminalised because she lost the most important person in her life, instead of cared for," said Annette, a councillor in Bury, a town near her native Manchester.

"I wish I could say that was the worst tragedy to befall my mother. But it was only the beginning."

Maggie was sent to Lenaboy Castle industrial school in Galway with her sisters, while her brothers were sent to a boys' industrial school.

"It was like an internment camp, she was regularly beaten and humiliated. Her father would come and visit when he was home and ask how she was. All she could say was 'fine' because a nun was standing behind her with a cane concealed in her dress, listening. She told us, 'I tried to tell him with my eyes to save us.'"

Maggie worked in the kitchen, meaning she could feed her two younger sisters scraps from the nuns' leftovers. At night-time, the little girls would crawl into Maggie's bed for comfort. Then, at age 17, life became even more unbearable for Maggie. She was raped by a caretaker at the industrial school and fell pregnant. "She would have known nothing whatsoever about sex. Once they found out she was pregnant, she was sent to Tuam."

Alone, pregnant and separated from her sisters, Maggie became a resident at the now infamous mother and baby home. "She only spoke once about Tuam. She was scrubbing the hallway and a nun walked by and kicked her in the stomach. That one sentence encapsulated for me what she suffered there."

Maggie gave birth to a baby girl, Mary Margaret, at Tuam in December 1942, according to official records. Annette doesn't know how long her mother spent with the infant before she was abruptly sent to St Brigid's Industrial School in Loughrea. "My mother only once spoke about it. She said Mary Margaret was a bonny baby. A few months later when Mum was in the industrial school in Loughrea, someone came and told her, 'your baby is dead'. As simple as that. As if it was nothing."

Official records obtained by the family confirmed the death of Mary Margaret in June 1943 at Tuam, aged six months. Soon afterwards, Maggie became an adult in the eyes of the law and left the industrial school.

"She'd six years of being beaten and tortured. She was raped and had a baby. She was separated from her baby, who later died. And no one told her why. It's a wonder she survived. But my mother was a formidable woman."

Later, Maggie met a Tipperary man and they married. But the relationship was not a happy one. The couple relocated to Manchester but the change of scenery didn't improve their marriage.

"My father came in and out of my mother's life, would get her pregnant and then disappear again. He wasn't in our lives at all since we were little children." Maggie once again found herself facing major upheaval in her young life. Being an Irish single mother to three young children in 1950s and 1960s England was 'no picnic', Annette explained.

At one stage, it all become too much for Maggie. She attempted suicide. Her three young children were briefly in care while she was hospitalised. "The first thing my mother did when she got out of hospital was come and get us. What happened to her was not going to happen to us.

"She always made sure we were well dressed and well fed and raised us well. She was staggeringly beautiful. People say she looked like Elizabeth Taylor. But more than that, she was an indomitable woman."

Maggie's life improved as the children began to grow. She met Annette's stepfather and began to enjoy some happiness. But then, at the age of 70, she dropped a bombshell.

Annette took her mother to meet her great-grandchild, a baby boy, but noticed she wasn't herself. "She wouldn't hold the baby. I could tell something was wrong. I dropped her home but then I went back to her house. I could hear her crying. I asked her what was wrong. She said, 'It's the baby.' I told her there was nothing wrong with the baby, that he was perfect. She said, 'Not that baby. My baby'.

"Then, for the first time, she told me all about being raped, having Mary Margaret in Tuam and that her baby died. My mother was 70 years of age. Something about the birth of her great-grandchild stirred something in her. I'm convinced she would have taken it to her grave otherwise."

Maggie made it clear that she didn't want to discuss the death of her daughter again. She had told her secret and that was the end of it. Life went on for the family.

"What could we do? She wouldn't talk about it again. I just presumed there was a little grave somewhere in the west of Ireland for my sister."

Then, out of nowhere, a newspaper headline in 2014 changed everything.

"It read: 'Horrific Discovery of Mass Children's Grave in Tuam.' And I knew immediately," said Annette.

At this stage, Maggie was in her mid-80s and suffering from dementia, but her family wanted to tell their mother's story. Annette gave recorded submissions to the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes. Later, Maggie was awarded just over €30,000 compensation. "It meant nothing to Mum, that money. She asked me, 'Do you think I'll get 40 pounds so I can go to Marks and Spencer's?' What we wanted was her story investigated, recognised. That is not what we got."

Maggie died in 2016 at the age of 92 in a care home in Manchester. In recent weeks, Annette got a phone call from the commission. "They told me the testimony was going to be locked away for 30 years. They said I could have a copy of it. Then three days later, it was destroyed. Now there is talk of retrieving it. It's a farce. The victims have been treated with contempt. If she was alive today, my mother would stand in the Dáil and scorch them. She would say to them, 'Tell me how what happened to me is my fault.'"

Annette intends to visit Tuam when Covid-19 permits. She won't stop fighting for her dead sister and mother. There is only one thing she wants, echoed by many other victims and previously promised by Government: the exhumation of Tuam's mass grave.

"My mother's name is still not on her gravestone and won't be until my sister is exhumed. After everything that was done to my mother, does she not deserve Mary Margaret to be returned to her?"