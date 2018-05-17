Tributes have been paid to an underage Dublin camogie player who was an “integral part” of the lives and friendships of her club, following her passing on Friday.

'She was an incredible girl' - Tributes paid to camogie player who died from cancer

Ciara Hawe, who played with Dublin side St Vincent’s, passed away at her home in Whitehall after battling cancer.

She is survived by a large family and group of friends. She was a student of Maryfield College and her death has been described as a “devastating loss” to the lives and friendships at St Vincent’s club.

Following Ciara’s passing, St Vincent’s Camogie team tweeted: “We are so proud and honoured that Ciara was a huge part of our team at St Vincents from an early age. “She was an incredible girl, full of life, humour and great courage who will be sadly missed, forever remembered in our hearts and minds. Rest in Peace Ciara love from all your teammates, mentors and all at St Vincent’s.”

Local councillor Andrew Keegan said it was “extremely saddening” to lose a “talented young women in the world of sport.” “It’s an extremely saddening loss, especially because we want to keep young women in the world of sport and we will miss someone who contributed so heavily to that,” said Cllr Keegan.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family during this incredibly difficult time.” St Vincent’s GAA also extended their condolences to the Hawe family, echoing the words of the 2001 Camogie team: “St Vincent’s GAA extends our deepest sympathy to the Hawe family on the devastating loss of Ciara, RIP. St Vincent’s Camogie explained beautifully earlier how Ciara was such an integral part of their lives and friendships.

“Ár dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam dilís.”

Ciara is survived by her parents and four siblings as well a large network of extended family and friends.

Her funeral took place on Tuesday.

