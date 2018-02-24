A Laois woman who was killed in a car accident last night on the N80 has been remembered as a “lovely lady and great mother” by a local councillor.

'She was a great mother and a lovely lady' - Tributes paid to woman killed in car crash

The fatal accident involved two cars and the 48-year-old woman died at the scene.

The second driver, a man in his 40s, was rushed to Tullamore Hospital with serious injuries. Councillor John Moran (FG) said he lives close to the family and he sends his deepest condolences to them at this time.

“She was a neighbour of ours, and our granddaughter is best friends with one of her children, so it’s just a terrible situation," he told Independent.ie. “She has four children that she looked after full-time, it’s very tragic and my thoughts are with the family.”

Councillor Tom Mulhall (FG) said he has great sympathy for all involved. “It was a terrible, tragic accident and I offer my sympathies to the family of the deceased and am hoping for a quick recovery to the man who was injured.

“A lot of road accidents take place every day so I’d definitely say drive safe and be careful to avoid more tragedies like this.” The collision occurred around 10pm on Friday night in Ballickmoyler.

The road was closed to traffic this morning and investigated by Garda forensic collision investigators. The local Coroner was notified.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for witnesses.

A second person died this morning after the van he was driving crashed into a 4x4 vehicle at Ballyhest Cross (R678), Rathgormack in Co Waterford. The crash occurred at around 10am on Saturday morning.

The man was pronounced dead on arrival at Waterford University Hospital following the crash. The two occupants of the other vehicle have since attended hospital for a medical assessment. Gardaí investigation the Waterford crash are appealing for witnesses to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051-391620, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

Online Editors