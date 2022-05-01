‘She shone so brightly throughout her short life’ – heartbroken parents of Aoibhe Byrne (14) pay tribute at funeral mass

The parents of Aoibhe Byrne (14), who died in a tragic accident during the week, said at her funeral mass today she was a happy and friendly girl who “smiled from the minute she was born”.

The mass took place at 11.30am at St Peter and St Paul's Church in Carrickmacross, Monaghan, followed by burial in the adjoining ceremony.

Friends and family filled the church to pay tribute to the schoolgirl who was described as someone who “shone so brightly”.

At the beginning of the ceremony, a brownie mix was brought to the altar to symbolise her love of food and sharing it with friends and family.

A jersey was also brought as a gift to the altar to symbolise her love of sport and she played GAA, basketball and soccer.

She also enjoyed music and she “sung like nobody was watching”, so a microphone was gifted to symbolise that love.

Aoibhe’s heartbroken parents Gary and Olivia wrote a few words about their daughter that was read aloud during the mass.

"At this time words are absent to describe the feeling of the heartbreak of what has happened to Aoibhe,” they said.

“A life that shone so brightly throughout her short life.

“We were blessed to have her in our lives and we think she was smiling from the minute she was born."

The schoolgirl's parents said she made friends with both students and teachers along each pathway in her life and has given them long-lasting memories of “fun, devilment and genuine love”.

Before her passing, she was a student in Colaiste Dun an Ri in Co Cavan.

“To Aoibhe it didn't matter if you were the most popular, it didn’t matter your age, your colour or creed, she had time for everyone and that wonderful smile would greet you whenever she met you,” Gary and Olivia continued.

“Aoibhe enjoyed being a part of all social groups, she had a love for sports and over the years tried her hand at most things but in recent years her love was for the GAA, soccer, basketball, and handball and all of these activities gave her great joy.

“Family meant everything to her from the special bond she had with her dad to her closeness to her mum.

“Aoibhe was the life and soul of the house, she adored her brothers Oisín and Caolán and was a second mammy to Gary Óg.

"She loved her sister Saoirse dearly and was there for her whenever she needed her.

“Her love for her extended family was also unconditional and is something everyone will cherish.

“She made time for everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, no one was left out.”

Aoibhe is predeceased by her baby brother Ciaran and her nanny Angela Byrne.

A death notice on RIP.ie reads: “Aoibhe's death brings an indescribable grief to her heartbroken family, she is loved beyond words and will be forever missed by her mammy Olivia & her daddy Gary, her sister Saoirse and her brothers Oisín, Caolán & Gary Óg, her nanny & grandad Margaret & Kevin Boylan, her grandad Ollie Byrne, her aunts, uncles, cousins, her many friends and all the extended Byrne & Boylan families.”