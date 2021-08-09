‘She makes you want to be a better person’ - Kellie Harrington’s partner Mandy on Olympic gold medal hero

Ireland's Kellie Anne Harrington celebrates with their gold medal after the Women's Light (57-60kg) Final Bout at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Kellie Harrington’s partner has described Ireland’s latest sporting hero as a tireless and selfless soul that makes those around her “want to be a better person”.

Mandy Loughlin, a former boxer and long term partner of Kellie, described Harrington’s Olympic odyssey as a “dream unfolding day to day”.

“It’s so rare to find everything that Kellie has, together. I don’t know how she has the energy to spread herself around the way she does. And the things she does, she gives back so much to people,” Mandy told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio.

“The amount of messages I’ve gotten from people saying, ‘she’s done this for me’ or ‘she’s dropped that into me’. It blows my mind how the girl has energy or time to do anything else.

“She brings 110pc to whatever she does. She brings the craic, she brings passion and excitement. If you meet Kellie and you are talking to her, she just makes you want to be a better person,” Mandy said.

Harrington has previously spoken about how she was unsure if she liked Mandy initially due to her maybe being “cocky” and being from Foxrock, with Kellie being an inner city girl.

“I suppose sometimes it can be very different, a southside girl and an inner city girl might not just get on straight away but opposites obviously attract and it was the best thing ever.

“We met about 13 years ago boxing. She used to have to trek over from Bray to train and we met there and clicked, and the rest is history,” Mandy said.

Mandy also revealed that Kellie’s mother Yvonne is not the only one too nervous to watch Kellie’s fights, as she says she saw none of the bouts live.

“None of them, no. Not live, not live. I just can’t do it. I don’t know whether it’s because I’ve been a boxer myself or anything, I don’t know why but I just can’t do it,” Mandy said.

“I’d usually take the dogs out for a walk and try to be normal and do normal things and try to put it to the back of my mind for a while but it was actually hard as they were on in the middle of the night this time. It was just sleepless, anxious nights, so it was really, really tough,” Mandy confessed.

Despite the nerves and anxiety pre-fight and during her tussles in the ring, Mandy never once questioned her partner’s ability to win gold.

“I never doubted Kellie for a minute, never. The whole package is here for Kellie now, she has got such a fantastic support system in her coaches, the IABA, her club coaches, family and friends. Everything has come together so well for Kellie.

“The only thing I felt wasn’t coming together was the lack of preparation [due to Covid] as they weren’t going to competitions at that level but when she went to the qualifiers, she flew through them and came out with the gold.

“That was all the confidence she needed and I was just so happy and positive that she would get what she deserved,” Mandy said.

Mandy confessed to having no idea as to where Kellie pulled ‘Hakuna Matata’ out of during a post-fight interview in Tokyo, but Kellie later explained: “I’ve just been listening to the Lion King soundtrack in my room for the last week”.

“She’s happy-go-lucky and it’s just nice, good, honest music and it brought her on and gave her a confidence boost. It’s a magical kind of song, isn’t it? It takes you away from reality,” Mandy said.

Mandy joined the family to watch the Olympic final and she said the noise and the scenes in Portland Row were just “magical”.

“It was the first morning I’d gone into Portland Row and it was just unbelievable. You could hear the waves of people from above and beyond and further away the screams as she was boxing and when she was successful in catching her [opponent]. It was just magical,” Mandy said.

Fans descended from Croke Park to Kellie’s parents’ home yesterday evening to congratulate the family and one well-wisher from Kilkenny brought a relatively unusual gift.

“The bag of potatoes, I was there for that. It was unbelievable, her dad was just amazed at this as he loves potatoes. He was like ‘this is amazing’. It was just the best thing ever, you couldn’t write it,” Mandy said.

Mandy said the aim for the next few days is to get Kellie to unwind and “relax just a little bit” but said she doesn’t anticipate any alone time as the eyes of the “whole country” are on the 31-year-old Olympic Champion.

“You could see the emotion on her face when she won gold, she is drained and it’s going to take a toll on her now for the while to catch up on sleep and all that craic”.

Mandy said she hopes Kellie can get the heroes welcome home she deserves but also one that is “as safe as possible”.