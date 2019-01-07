'She loved to give' - devoted young mother Jasmine laid to rest alongside her granny

THE model, actress and mother Jasmine McMonagle was buried alongside her beloved grandmother today, after a priest earlier referenced her devotion to her family.

THE model, actress and mother Jasmine McMonagle was buried alongside her beloved grandmother today, after a priest earlier referenced her devotion to her family.

Hundreds of people walked the short distance from St Mary's Church in Castlefinn in Donegal to the nearby graveyard to say a final farewell to the 28-year-old.

The remains of young mum Jasmine McMonagle is carried from St Mary's Church Castlefin to her last resting place in the nearby cemetery. (North West Newspix)

The mother-of-two died at her home in Killygordon in the early hours of Friday last, a home she shared with her two young daughters Skye (7) and Luna (1).

Those in attendance at her funeral mass were told how Ms McMonagle was such a caring person who always put others first.

When her grandmother Rose passed away when she was 17, Ms McMonagle got a tattoo with the words 'Gran Rose' on it to remember her by.

She also wrote a poem the day her grandmother died which was read out at the end of the funeral mass today

Jasmine McMonagle

Fr Oliver Crilly said it was fitting that Ms McMonagle would now be laid to rest alongside her grandmother Rose whom she loved so much.

Fr Crilly said he had spent some time with the family at their home in Castlefinn and it was clear that they were very close. He added that death was difficult at any time but at this time and in such circumstances were even more difficult.

"But bereavement around Christmas time is harder. Bereavement associated with cruel trauma is the hardest of all," he said.

Fr Crilly said Ms McMonagle was a good mother who had a very special relationship with her children. "She loved to give, she spoilt her wee brother Christopher when he was young and even now when he was 22 years old," he said.

He said Ms McMonagle, who had done some modelling, always presented herself well.

"She didn't just follow the fashions," he said. "She loved to be different, to be herself."

Fr Crilly said family was very always important to Ms McMonagle and her family “have been very impressive during these dark days”.

"And they have been buoyed up by the support and response of the local community."

Mourners were told that Ms McMonagle had her own style and like to keep up with fashion trends ,but also created her own trends which made her stand out from the crowd.

He added that like her mother, Ms McMonagle liked to study people and their behaviour and thought that she one day would also like to be a private detective.

Among those who mourned Ms McMonagle were her mother Jacqueline, sister Jenna, brother Christopher as well as her daughters and a wide circle of family and close friends.

Among the general attendance at the funeral mass were senior members of An Garda Siochana investigating Ms McMonagle's death including Inspector Michael Harrison, Detective Sgt Michael Galvin and Detective Inspector Pat O'Donnell.

A printed copy of the poem which Jasmine wrote for her late grandmother on her passing as well as a picture of her two children were among the items brought to the altar as offertory gifts.

A friend also read a small poem written by Jasmine's heartbroken brother Christopher.

As Ms McMonagle's coffin was led from the church for burial, one of her favourite songs 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, was played from the church's speaker system.

Mourners wiped away tears as they said one final farewell to the pretty young blonde woman taken in the prime of her life as her children just started out on theirs.

Richard Burke (27), 49 Forest Park, Killygordon, appeared at Sligo District Court on Saturday night last charged with the murder of Ms McMonagle.

Online Editors