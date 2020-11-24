'She lit up everywhere she went'- father whose daughter was killed in collision urges drivers to take breaks

The father of a young mother who was killed in a tragic road accident has urged drivers to take breaks on long distance journeys in order to prevent driver’s fatigue.

Nicola Kenny (26) was killed in September 2016 when a truck crashed into the car in which she was a passenger along with her mother, Ann and aunt, Irene Whelan.

The Tipperary woman was on her way to check on her day-old baby daughter, who had been transferred to a Dublin hospital from Clonmel.

The car had pulled into the hard shoulder of the M8 motorway in south Tipperary to take a call from the hospital concerning the health of Nicola's baby, Lily Rose.

The new mother had just heard that her daughter was in good health and ready to be transferred back to a Tipperary hospital when the accident occurred.

The truck-driver, Ciaran McBride of Tivenmara Road, Carna, Keady, Co Armagh, pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death and serious injury and was given an 18-month prison sentence.

Judge Tom Teehan who handled the case said he believed that driver fatigue might have been a contributing factor to the crash.

Read More

Paddy Kenny has been raising awareness about the dangers associated with long distance journeys ever since his daughter’s death.

Speaking RTÉ Radio One's Today With Claire Byrne, Paddy urged long-haul drivers to take extra precaution to avoid fatigue during journeys.

“I have the highest regard for truck drivers, I think they’re brilliant with what they do. I just plead with them to abide by the rules and make sure that they plan and take their breaks when required,” he said.

The devastated family settled a High Court action over her death earlier this month for €800,000.

Three other actions, including ones for post-traumatic stress disorder by Nicola’s father Paddy and her brother Patrick Junior and a case by her mother Ann, as a result of injuries she sustained in the accident, were also settled by the judge.

Paddy also paid tribute to his beloved daughter four years on from the tragic accident. He added: “Nicola was the best daughter you could have. When Nicola came into the house, you didn’t need any lights. She lit up everywhere she went.

"She loved life, she lived it to the full."

Read More

Online Editors