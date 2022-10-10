‘She lit up every room’ – Creeslough victim Jessica Gallagher (24) enjoyed celebratory dinner with boyfriend evening before tragedy, aunt reveals

Jessica Gallagher, 24, one of the ten victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday.

Jessica Gallagher, 24, one of the ten victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday.

Creeslough victim Jessica Gallagher’s aunt said her niece will be remembered for the “wonderful, happy, positive, creative and practical person that she was”.

Dolores Gallagher said Jessica was one of the “brightest, happiest, most cheerful, young women you could wish to meet” and she “lit up every room” she entered.

The 24-year-old studied fashion in Paris and Shanghai and she was due to start a new job in Belfast today.

Jessica was visiting her boyfriend’s apartment above the petrol station when the explosion happened on Friday afternoon.

It is understood that Jessica’s boyfriend was airlifted to St James’ Hospital Dublin to receive medical treatment following the blast and remains in a critical condition.

Read More

Her aunt said Jessica and her boyfriend went to a celebratory dinner for her new job on the night before the tragedy.

Dolores Gallagher, said Jessica’s heartbroken family are “lacerated” by the loss.

“As one of the neighbours said recently, she had no off button. She was just happy and talkative. She was artistic and also extremely practical. She was everything you'd want in a young woman,” she told RTÉ’s Six One News.

"It’s extremely difficult as you can imagine; they're [Jessica’s family] quite lacerated by their loss. They’re coping by being together... and also with all the neighbours and friends around about who have been so so kind, so wonderful, so supportive.”

Ms Gallagher said the support which her family and the families of the other nine victims have received is “incredibly important” and the hurt is being felt by the “whole community”.

"She had just secured a job as a fashion designer in Belfast and she was actually to start today,” she said.

"So she had been out on Thursday evening celebrating with her boyfriend in the Glen Bar and restaurant having red wine and oysters. She was to move up to her new accommodation on Saturday and to start her job today, but the unfortunate events intervened and prevented her progressing.

"She's greatly missed. She's a great loss, not only to her family and to the community, but I feel to the life of Ireland. She had a lot to give, even so young she had given considerable and she had a lot more to give. And unfortunately, it wasn't to be possible.”

She added: “The wonderful, happy, positive, creative and practical person that she was. She was a young woman of beauty and grace and kindness and talent, and that's how she will be remembered.”