The father of 'Love Island' contestant Maura Higgins has said while the world thinks of her as a "star", "she's still my little girl and always will be".

'She is still my little girl' - Maura Higgins' proud dad on her Love Island fame

Maura and her love interest Curtis Pritchard enjoyed a jubilant homecoming in Ballymahon, Co Longford, last week.

Speaking to the 'Sunday World', Maura's father Seamus said he shared a few pints with Curtis in the local pub and gave him the seal of approval.

"He was up for the craic and I found him to be a genuine bloke," he said, before adding that he would like to think there is a future for the couple.

And he said he wasn't embarrassed by his daughter's antics on the show.

"Maybe it's because I'm a modern dad," he laughed. "The only time that bothered me was when I could see Maura getting a bit upset or annoyed."

Maura and Curtis finished in fourth place on the show and arrived back to the UK from the Majorcan villa to a rapturous welcome.

"I'm still very emotional thinking about it all. We went to meet them all at the airport the other day," said Mr Higgins.

"Everyone else is looking at Maura as this star but she's still my little girl and always will be," he added.

The celebrity couple have been busy filming scenes for last night's 'Love Island' reunion special, with Maura already tipped for stardom after landing a spot on ITV's 'This Morning' show as an agony aunt.

Meanwhile, Limerick rugby player Greg O'Shea helped his co-winner of the show Amber Gill, from Newcastle, celebrate her 22nd birthday in style over the weekend.

