The family of 15-year-old Nora Quoirin, who is missing in Malaysia, have released a fresh statement as the search operation continues.

'She is not independent and does not go anywhere alone' - Family of missing Nora Quoirin (15) release fresh statement

Nora, who has special needs, disappeared from the Dusun forest eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state.

A search team of 200 is using megaphone-amplified recordings of Nora's close family members.

The Irish-French family, which has lived in London for 20 years, issued a statement this afternoon.

They said: "She is not like other teenagers. She is not independent and does not go anywhere alone.

"Nora was born with holoprosencephaly - this means that she has a smaller brain. All her life she has spent a lot of time in hospital.

Nora Quoirin with her mother Meabh

"Her verbal communication is limited. She is unable to do maths and so things like money are impossible to manage.

"She cannot make or receive phonecalls independently. She can wash and dress herself, though she cannot manage buttons, and struggles to wash her hair."

The statement added: "She has been to Asia, and many European countries before, and has never wandered off or got lost.

"Nora is very sensitive. Outside the family, Nora is very shy and can be quite anxious.

"Every night, her special time is for cuddles and a night-time story with her mum. And she was extremely excited about the family holiday in Malaysia."

