‘She had a beautiful smile’ – Cork girl who drowned would have celebrated eighth birthday today with twin brother

The scene at Fountainstown as a major search operation took place on Tuesday evening.

Emili Roman who drowned while swimming at Fountainstown Beach in Co Cork.

The young girl who drowned in a swimming accident in Co Cork on Tuesday would have celebrated her eighth birthday today with her twin brother.

Emili Roman was swept out to sea at around 4.30pm on Tuesday while swimming at Fountainstown Beach, near Carrigaline.

Her body was later recovered by a member of the public along with the local RNLI lifeboat crew after being spotted near the shore.

It is understood her twin, Jeremy, was on the beach when Emili got into difficulty, and her father was there when she was taken from the water at about 7.45pm.

Emili was a second-class pupil at Templebreedy National School.

Her death notice described her as the “darling daughter” of Martha and Slawomir and a “dear sister of Inga and Jeremy”.

Her funeral will take place on Saturday at 11.30am in the Church of Our Lady and St John in Carrigaline, with burial afterwards at St John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea.

The school said yesterday in a statement that the entire community was “in shock and utterly devastated and heartbroken” for the family.

“Emili would have been eight years old tomorrow,” it read. “Emili and her twin brother Jeremy have been in our school since they joined junior infants in 2020.”

Principal Doris Bryan described Emili as “kind, with a bubbly personality”.

Community ‘broken’ after death of eight-year-old girl at Cork beach, says Simon Coveney

“She had a beautiful smile. She was greatly loved by everyone and was very popular with all her friends. She was also very artistic and a gifted young girl,” she said.

“On behalf of the school, I extend our deepest sympathies to Emili’s parents, Marta and Slawomir, her older sister Inga and her twin brother Jeremy.

“We are doing our best at the moment to make our school a safe space for all our school community to be together and to support each other as we remember Emili and come to terms with what has happened.

“Our primary focus, for Emili’s sake, is with her family and loved ones.”

School patron Bishop Paul Colton offered condolences to the family and said: “Most of us cannot begin to imagine the suffering that this family must now be going through. We are all in shock and devastated.

“A tragedy like this is having a traumatic effect also on this small parish school at the start of this new school year and also the wider community.

“I extend sympathy to you all. I am also very conscious of the role played by the first responders, some of whom I know personally, and everyone in the rescue services, and I’m conscious of the impact a tragedy such as this has on each of them as individuals.”

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of Emili’s funeral. Donations have soared past the initial target of €6,000 and more than €20,000 has been raised.

“We are reaching out to you, our community, our friends, and our extended family, to request your support in ensuring that Emily's funeral is a heartfelt celebration of her beautiful life,” the family friend said.

Local Fine Gael councillor Jack White described the shock and sadness being experienced in the closeknit Co Cork community.

“We’re deeply shocked and saddened by what happened on Tuesday. It comes very soon after two other tragedies, one in Carrigaline with a young cyclist killed and then a 14-year-old boy who drowned two weeks ago in Passage.

“So we’ve had three high profile tragedies in three weeks. As a community we’re shocked and numbed,” he said.

Eight-year-old André Ladeiro from Carrigaline was knocked down while cycling his bike last month and 14-year-old Jack O’Sullivan died after he got into difficulty while swimming with friends at Passage West.

“We really are a tightly knit community down here and all three areas in Carrigaline, Fountainstown and Passage are so linked. The school communities and the community at large are dealing with an awful lot of tragedy down here,” Councillor White said.

Cllr White paid tribute to Emili, her parents and her siblings and said they have received a huge amount of support from members of the community.

“We’re all thinking of them in light of what happened. There has been an outpouring of grief and support for them.

“We’re thinking of course of her twin brother Jeremy who was in school with her as well as her older sister who’s in secondary school in Crosshaven at Coláiste Mhuire, along with her parents who are very deeply ingrained in the community.”

Emili was a second-class pupil at the Church of Ireland Templebreedy National School in Crosshaven along with Jeremy.

“It’s a very small and tightly knit school and I know that they’re all in shock as well,” Cllr White said.

He joined a large crowd of local people at Fountainstown beach on Tuesday evening to help with the search for Emili and said it was “a harrowing scene”.

“I was at the scene with more than 200 other people who were trying to see what they could do to help on the rocks and shoreline along with the emergency services.

“It’s important to pay tribute to the emergency services as well, in a very genuine way and on a human level. They had to deal with a really distressing scene for a number of hours, both professional and volunteer emergency services.”

A spokesperson for the Crosshaven lifeboat station said Emili’s body was spotted in the water following an extensive search involving many local boats along with gardaí, the Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service.

The Rescue 115 helicopter, Waterford Coast Guard helicopter, RNLI Crosshaven lifeboat, Port of Cork pilot boat, the Customs boat, Ballycotton lifeboat and Mallow Search and Rescue were among those who participated in the search after the alarm was raised.

A spokesperson for Crosshaven RNLI said: “The body of the child was spotted in the surf line by a member of the public and one of our lifeboat crew who recovered her to the beach.

“May she rest in peace. Our condolences to her family.”

A spokesperson for Crosshaven Coast Guard said crews had “worked tirelessly” to find Emili.

“But unfortunately some time later a local person recovered her from the water after being washed ashore,” they said.

“She was transported by the Irish Coast Guard jeep to our local station where she was later met by her family and transported to CUH for post-mortem.”

The coroner has been notified and an inquest will take place at a later date.

Emili’s death was the second drowning tragedy on Tuesday, after a man in his 80s died at Curracloe Beach, Co Wexford, earlier in the afternoon.

Cork Fianna Fail Councillor Seamus McGrath said that the news of Emili’s death was “truly devastating.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the little angel. The lower harbour community has experienced unimaginable tragedy and loss in a short number of weeks. We all wish we would wake up from the nightmare.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley, who was at the beach in Fountainstown, paid tribute to Emili and her family and said the tragedy is “absolutely devastating” for the local community.

She praised the work of the emergency services who had conducted a large search operation – when the alarm was raised, kayaks from the nearby Funkytown Adventure Centre had also joined in to help find the girl.

“The services were amazing. When the alert was called the fire bridgade, the RNLI, the Coast Guard were all there. We’re fortunate because they’re all on our doorstep in Crosshaven. They were all there for about three hours,” she said.

“That image of them taking the little girl out of the water, it will live with me until the day I die,” she said.

Independent county councillor Marcia D’Alton offered a tribute to Emili on social media, writing: “A devastatingly heartbreaking tragedy at Fountainstown beach this evening.

“Once again, we have witnessed at first hand the courage and tenacity of the rescue services. There are simply no words adequate for the pain of such a loss. Rest easy little beautiful.”

Emili’s death follows a number of tragedies in the sea in Cork in recent weeks.

Jack O'Sullivan (14) died on August 24 after he got into difficulty while swimming with friends at Passage West in Cork's Lower Harbour.

Jack O'Sullivan

He had been due to go in to second year at Coláiste Éamann Rís at St Patrick's Road in Cork city. He was described at his funeral as being a charming and friendly young man who radiated joy.

On August 20, Ivan Chittenden (64) from Toronto, Canada and Brendan Wall (45) of Cardrath, Co Meath died in separate incidents during the swim section of the Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork. A memorial service took place for Mr Chittenden last Saturday in Toronto.