A close friend of possibly the world’s oldest Liverpool fan, Mary ‘Maisie’ Flood who died aged 105 this week, has remembered her as someone who always “saw the good side of life”.

'She could analyse a game better than Dunphy' - Tributes paid to 'one in a million' Maisie (105)

The Drimnagh woman loved the Reds and called former captain Steven Gerrard “Stevie Wonder”.

Good friend Isabella Gill (62), from Clondalkin, told of her love for Liverpool.

“They were just the best football team ever for her,” she told the Herald.

“She’d talk about them all the time and she would always send me home when a match was on.

“She’d shout and tell them what to do.

“She was a great rugby fan as well. She could tell you everything about it.”

Ms Gill reckons Maisie’s positive outlook on life was one of the reasons she lived for so long.

“She never gave out about anybody. She sang and she always laughed,” she said.

Maisie’s robust health in her old age and love of the Reds saw her become a regular guest on RTE Radio One’s Liveline, with host Joe Duffy describing her as “one in a million”.

Duffy played a recording of Maisie talking about the Anfield team.

“Well, Liverpool was one of the greatest teams in the world for years,” she said.

“They have some of the most wonderful players. They are so passionate and they play their heart out.”

They also played her rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone, Liverpool’s anthem since the 1960s.

RTE presenter Brenda Donohue also got to know Maisie over the years and she took her to Anfield to watch Liverpool play when she was 97, her first time in the city.

“I’m really sad. I had a long, very full history with Maisie,” Brenda said.

“I’m just devastated. I think the first time I came across her, she would have been about 96.

“She had gone to a panto and she sang You’ll Never Walk Alone. She was phenomenal.

“She was somebody I kept in touch with and she kept in touch with me whether I liked it or not.

“We brought her to Anfield, I think she was 97 at the time. She had never been there before.

“She could have analysed the game better than Eamon Dunphy.”

Maisie died on September 1 in the care of staff in Cherry Orchard Hospital in Ballyfermot.

