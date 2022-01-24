‘She ceased to exist to anyone who loved her after making that call’ – Bernadette Cooper’s family make fresh appeal over 1993 disappearance

The family of Monaghan woman Bernadette Cooper (neé Hughes) will today issue a fresh appeal for information 29 years after her disappearance.

Bernadette, known as Bernie, was aged 49 when she was last seen in January 1993. There has been no trace of her since a phone call she made from a London pub where she worked.

Her family are now appealing directly to the Irish community in south London and the Costa Del Sol in the early 1990s to come forward with information they may have about Bernadette.

Investigations to date have centred on the UK and Spain but a recent breakthrough now points to Ireland.

It is believed by both Bernadette’s family and investigators that people now living in Ireland could hold crucial information about the fate of the mother of three.

In recent weeks, the Metropolitan Police have officially applied through mutual assistance with the gardaí to speak to several people who knew her. Bernadette emigrated from the small village of Tavnaskea, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, to London when she was 22.

The police have traced her last kn own whereabouts to popular Irish bar Horse & Groom in Tooting Broadway in London. Witnesses have told her family that Bernadette occasionally worked at the bar, which is now known as The Graveney and Meadow.

Investigations to date have found no trace of her beyond the phone call Bernadette made from the Horse & Groom to a friend in Spain on January 10, 1993.

At the time of her disappearance, Bernadette and her estranged husband Brian owned the popular Irish bar and restaurant Molly Malone’s (now the Wheel Tapas and Punters) in Benalmadena on t he Costa del Sol.

In the weeks before her disappearance, she had returned to the UK temporarily to drum up funds to pay off debts accrued during the Europe-wide recession of the early 1990s.

Her final call on the night of her disappearance was to the then president of the Irish Bar Owners’ Association, Tony Bell.

He recalled her as being excited and upbeat because she had raised enough money to save her bar, which was heavily in arrears at the time.

She told him she would be returning to Spain in the coming days but she was never seen or heard from again.

She asked Mr Bell to contact the leaseholder of Molly Malone’s and tell him not to transfer her lease because she would be back in Spain to reopen within days.

Mr Bell relayed the message in person the following morning at the offices of a Senor Serrano, head of a family of lawyers who owned leases on many bars in Benalmadena. They agreed and waited for Bernadette to return.

But Bernadette never made it. Instead, her belongings gathered dust in her Spanish apartment, and her bar remained closed.

Nobody – not her children, her family or friends – has seen or heard from her since.

Bernie and Brian had opened Molly Malone’s together in the late 1980s and built a thriving business. The bar was popular with Irish tourists, ex-pats and those with Spanish holiday properties.

Bernadette’s family has spent nearly three decades in a fruitless worldwide search for her whereabouts.

Several of her siblings have gone to their graves not knowing what happened to their beloved sister.

Her children have had no word from her. She has grandchildren she has never seen. Inheritances have gone unclaimed.

The police, the missing persons unit, the Salvation Army and private investigators have all been involved in the search for Bernadette.

To date, she has failed all police proof of life tests, which interrogate 38 points of enquiry, including the use of her passport, bank accounts, driving licences and name change. The same test was repeated through Interpol in Europe.

Three years ago, Bernadette’s nephew, Leon Moore, made a deathbed promise to his father that he would continue the search for her.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Leon said: “Bernie is not living some Shirley Valentine life somewhere in the Greek islands. She ceased to exist to anyone who loved her after making that phone call.

“And we need to know what happened to her.

“I made a promise to my dad in his final moments. Bernadette’s disappearance absolutely haunted him.

“We have never appealed directly to the people of Ireland, but we now know it could be crucial to helping us find some answers.”

Leon sighs deeply as he struggles to explain the complexity of his aunt’s disappearance.

“When I started all of this, I had no idea the rabbit hole I was about to disappear down.

“What I found out brought a much darker narrative into play. It was no longer just a straightforward missing person’s case,” he said.

To Leon’s horror, he discovered that his former uncle Brian Cooper, Bernadette’s husband, was not the man he thought he was.

To Bernadette’s family, Brian Cooper was an easygoing, friendly guy who worked as a postman.

“Looking back, there was something distant about him, but you don’t think about these things at the time,” said Leon.

“What I discovered years after was that Brian Cooper had been working directly for one of Ireland’s most feared gangland drug lords, George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell.

“I realised I had stumbled into a netherworld and somewhere in the middle of this shadowy state, I believe, lies the sad truth of what happened to my aunt.”

Through his research, Leon discovered that Brian Cooper, just 18 months after his wife disappeared, was caught in Dublin Port with £157,000 worth of ecstasy tablets.

Cooper was described in news reports as a qualified pharmacist. However, Leon is confident this is not the case.

“He was a postman, and then he and Bernadette moved to Spain to open a bar in the late 1980s. He never worked as a pharmacist or chemist in any professional capacity we know of,” said Leon.

In April 1996, Cooper was jailed for five years by Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for his part in an ecstasy factory set up by George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell.

Cooper, then aged 50, from Mitcham, Surrey, pleaded guilty to having 1,152.7 grams of MDMA for supply at St Michael’s Wharf, Dún Laoghaire, on June 30, 1995.

He also admitted unlawfully manufacturing MDMA at a house in Tandy’s Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin, on or about the same date.

Det- Sgt Padraig de Burca said copybooks with chemical formulae for making the tablets were found in Cooper’s car when stopped in Dún Laoghaire. Drills, scales and extension cables were also found.

Cooper’s defence counsel said his client’s life “fell asunder” when his marriage disintegrated. As a result, he lost his job, got into debt and difficult circumstances.

Security sources believe Cooper was recruited in Spain by gangland fixer and convicted drug smuggler Alan Buckley, an antique dealer in Kinsale, Co Cork.

Leon fears Bernadette’s fate was sealed when she returned to London to her ex-husband’s home in Mitcham. They had split almost a year before.

“There is a direct, unequivocal and documented matter of public record link between George Mitchell and the notorious Daly family who controlled Tooting and Mitcham at the time,” he said.

“The Daly family asked Mitchell to intervene in a bitter feud they were having with another south London family, the Brindles.

“George Mitchell duly obliged and sent over hitman Michael Boyle.”

The former IRA and INLA intelligence officer shot and critically injured Anthony Brindle in broad daylight outside his home.

This followed the execution of David Brindle, shot dead in a pub in 1991 and the near-fatal shooting of his brother, George, in a drive-by shooting in 1994.

“The connection between the Dalys and George Mitchell is irrefutable,” said Leon.

“What if George Mitchell was made aware that someone was threatening him with exposure, who was being a nuisance, demanding money and making his life uncomfortable.

“All he had to do was pick up the phone and call in a favour. That problem would be solved. Permanently.

“This is one scenario to consider, however painful. But there is another too, and that involves Bernadette’s frequenting of the Horse & Groom pub in Tooting, from where she made her final telephone call before she disappeared.

“She spoke of having the money she needed to pay her debts.

“We are very keen to speak to the people who worked in that pub. We are appealing directly to anyone who knew her, drank with her, spoke with her and used to frequent the Horse & Groom at that time in the late 1980s and especially late 1992, early 1993 at the time of her last call.

“Even the smallest piece of information could help.

“We need to know her fate. We need to do right by her. She was a lovely person.

“She was my favourite aunt. And I’m certain people who crossed paths with her in London, or Spain, will remember her.

“She deserves answers, and without a shadow of a doubt somebody knows what those answers are, and we urge them to share them with us – her family who have suffered the pain of not knowing for the longest time.”

Anyone with information on Bernadette’s disappearance can call or text 00 44 7410 899 091 or email helpbernadette@gmail.com.