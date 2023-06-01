‘She always lit up the room’ – family pay emotional tribute to Limerick model and frontline nurse Judy Fitzgerald at funeral

The 32-year-old ‘passed away unexpectedly’ last SaturdayHer funeral was held at St Nessan’s Church in Raheen this afternoon

Irish model and midwife Judy Fitzgerald was someone who “lit up every room” she entered, her funeral mass was told today.

Ms Fitzgerald, who was also a qualified fitness instructor, had continued working on the frontline of midwifery during the Covid-19 pandemic while pursuing a career in the fitness modelling world.

The 32-year-old of Raheen Heights and Finnitstown, Adare, Co Limerick, “passed away unexpectedly” last Saturday, according to an obituary posted online.

Judy’s funeral mass took place at St Nessan's Church in Raheen this afternoon.

Her brother William thanked everyone for their support and paid tribute to his sister who was “one of a kind”.

He said his sister travelled around the globe and worked with the top designers and photographers, but “was a very down-to-earth person who would do anything for anyone”.

“Judy touched the lives of so many people in her short lifetime. She was successful in everything she did, be that in her nursing, midwifery and modelling careers,” he said.

“During the Covid restrictions, she brought presents to the new mothers who weren’t allowed visitors.

“She nursed our late grandmother when she was very ill, and she always checked in on her friends. We’re shocked by the untimely death of my sister Judy.

“My mother, my father, my sister, myself, my brother-in-law Pedro, and our immediate family and friends will miss her very much as she always lit up the room.

“She loved animals and the outdoors. She often visited my uncle PJ to help him with the sheep as she was growing up.

“She was planning to build her house on the family farm and had talked about so many plans for the future. Upon receiving the devastating news, we were given such beautiful support by our lovely neighbours and our family.

“If we needed anything, that support was there and is there for us and we appreciate that. We thank everyone for their kind words of sympathy and the condolences we received.

“We all gathered here today to celebrate Judy’s life for she was one of a kind.”

A number of symbols were brought to the altar to represent Judy’s life including her nursing degree to remember her care and dedication to mothers and babies, the eb ook Judy wrote to symbolise her passion for health and fitness, and a picture of her walking the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Ms Fitzgerald was crowned Miss Bikini Ireland in 2014, beating contestants from across the globe, and she later proudly carried the Irish flag at beauty and fitness pageants and competitions around the world.

In 2015, she rocked the catwalk at New York Fashion Week, dressed in a red jewelled outfit and Victoria’s Secret-inspired hair and make-up ensemble, while rubbing shoulders with supermodels.

She is survived by her parents Liam and Imelda, sister Lucy, brother William, and brother-in-law Pedro.