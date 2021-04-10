| 7.1°C Dublin

Shay Healy: All-round entertainer who played a pivotal role in the downfall of Charles Haughey

Famous Seamus’: One of the few people in the showbiz that nobody had a bad word to say about.

Liam Collins

Shay Healy, who has died at the age of 78, wrote Johnny Logan’s 1980 Eurovision hit What’s Another Year and was one of the most engaging characters in the Irish entertainment scene for decades.

Famous Seamus’, as he was known to friends, was a mercurial character, musician, songwriter, broadcaster, journalist and all-round entertainer.

