Shaws workers fear they will miss out on social welfare Christmas bonus after they returned to work early

Shaws workers fear they will miss out on the social welfare Christmas bonus because they volunteered to return to work last week.

A Mandate official said he was contacted by staff at a Castlebar store who have been on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) for four months, which is necessary to qualify for the bonus.

But Ciaran Campbell said they will not get it because of a separate rule that excludes those who returned to work last Friday.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has said she wanted to ensure that people who returned to work this week following the easing of restrictions did not miss out on the bonus.

However, they must have been eligible for the pandemic payment on specified dates just before they went back.

According to the rules, they must have been in receipt of the PUP on any one day from Friday November 27 to Thursday December 3.

Mr Campbell said those who volunteered to return to work last Friday would therefore be ineligible.

The bonus is worth the same amount as a claimant’s normal weekly payment and is due on December 8.

“It could be more widespread than one specific employment, but I had an enquiry from about 11 workers from Shaws in Castlebar about this,” he said.

“They were invited to voluntarily come back to work to prepare the store for customers. Other staff who didn’t will be entitled to the bonus even though they went back to work a few days later.

“Fair play to the department for putting the bonus in place. I’m not saying that the department intentionally intended it, but these people are falling through the cracks.”

Mandate national officer Brian Forbes said in the good-will spirit of Christmas, the union was calling on the minister to address this “anomaly”.

“We need the minister to close this damaging loophole and to publicly acknowledge those who continue to serve us on the frontline of this pandemic with a small token of Christmas spirit in the form of the Christmas bonus,” he said.

A department spokesperson confirmed those qualifying for the bonus would have to be eligible for the pandemic payment on any one day from Friday November 27 to Thursday December 3.

The bonus will be paid to 1.6 million people this year including pensioners at a record cost of €390m.

Normally, those on unemployment benefits would have to be receiving their payment for 15 months before they would qualify.

