Sharon Horgan and Bad Sisters Irish frontrunners as Emmy Awards nominations announced

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso and Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton. Photo: Apple TV

Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff, with the award for drama series, for Bad Sisters, at the Bafta Television Awards 2023 (Jeff Moore/PA)

The best of Irish talent will be represented at the Emmy Awards again this year, with nominations confirmed in five separate categories.

The nominations for this year’s awards were announced this afternoon, as Irish actor/writer Sharon Horgan has been shortlisted in two categories for her work on the AppleTV hit Bad Sisters.

Horgan will face stiff competition in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, where she is nominated alongside Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat) and Sarah Snook (Succession).

Sarah Snook in Succession. Image: HBO/Sky

Catastrophe star Horgan, has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series category as well.

The show’s director, Dearbhla Walsh, is also nominated, while the series is shortlisted for Outstanding Casting for a drama series.

In May, Bad Sisters went home with four awards at the IFTAs, including best drama, best lead actress (Sharon Horgan) and best supporting actress (Anne-Marie Duff). It also claimed two gongs at the Baftas.

Meanwhile, Farther Ted director Declan Lowney has also been nominated for his directorial work on the hit comedy Ted Lasso. The sport comedy-drama has been somewhat of an awards season darling in recent years, winning 11 awards across 2021 and 2022.

This year, the hit HBO drama Succession has made Emmy Award history after receiving three lead actor nominations for its final season.

Succession

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin will go head to head at the 75th annual awards, after all receiving nods in the category.

It marks the first time ever that three actors from the same series have been nominated simultaneously for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Cox, Strong and Culkin all play members of the scheming Roy family in the drama, which wrapped up its fourth series earlier this year.

Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy, was also nominated in the equivalent female category of outstanding lead actress in a drama series, and the series was also nominated for outstanding drama series.

Succession has already earned 13 Emmy awards, including two best drama series awards for seasons two and three.

Cox and Strong have already competed in the lead actor category twice, with Strong defeating the Scottish actor in 2020.

It is Culkin’s first nomination in the outstanding lead actor category, though he has been nominated in the best supporting actor Emmy category twice.

Succession actors Alexander Skarsgard and Nicholas Braun also received Emmy nominations in the outstanding supporting actor category.

Other actors in the outstanding lead actor category include Bob Odenkirk, for Better Call Saul, and Pedro Pascal, for zombie-thriller The Last Of Us.

Pascal’s co-star in The Last Of Us, British teenager Bella Ramsey, also picked up a nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series – alongside Snook and Sharon Horgan.

Elsewhere, Daniel Radcliffe was nominated for an Emmy award for his performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The Harry Potter star was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or a movie, alongside fellow British star Taron Egerton.

Nominations were read out by actor Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma on Tuesday.

The 75th annual Emmy awards will take place on September 18 2023.