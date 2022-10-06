Shape of rocks at Giant’s Causeway formed in just days, not centuries, new theory suggests

Many people will have grown up with the story of Finn McCool, the angry giant who, when faced with an opposing giant across the water, formed the famous Giant’s Causeway by ripping rocks from the Antrim coastline to throw to Scotland.

Or, you may have heard the widely accepted scientific theory behind its formation – lava travelled towards the sea coast and cooled when it touched the water to form strange almost-perfect hexagon-shaped columns over thousands of years.

Outside mythical legends, it’s this explanation which has been prominent since 1940.

But now a new theory has emerged.

According to Dr Mike Simms, curator of natural sciences at National Museums NI who is responsible for the fossil, rock and mineral collections within the museum, the shaped rocks were not formed over thousands of years – instead it happened over just a few days.

A previous study, carried out in 2018 by scientists from the University of Liverpool, even recreated the widely accepted process in the laboratory using basalt cores drilled from the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in Iceland.

To mark Unesco's International Geodiversity Day, Dr Simms has explained why he believes they were caused by an event which took just days – based on the conditions the previous theory relied on.

"If the ground had subsided months or years before it was filled with lava, then it would have been filled with water by the time the lava arrived. Northern Ireland was probably a pretty humid place even back then, 60 million years ago, so a depression in the ground would have filled up within months or years, from rainfall and surrounding stream, to form a lake,” said Dr Simms, explaining his days rather than years theory.

"When molten lava, at a temperature of around 1,200C, flows into water there is quite an explosive reaction as the water boils almost instantly. This shatters some of the lava into tiny glassy fragments called hyaloclastite”

Dr Simms says the evidence indicates that the hollow, which later became the Causeway we know today, was pretty dry when the lava arrived, meaning “it can’t have been there for very long at all.”

To explain his theory in more simple terms, the Ulster Museum expert compares it to a layered cake which has “sunk in the middle.” He says if the previous river-flow lava theory was correct, you should see evidence of this “like cutting through a layer cake.”

"But you don’t” says Dr Simms, who became interested in geology aged six when he discovered some fossils in his back garden.

“All of the layers are still there beneath the Causeway, as if the layers of cake had sagged.”

Despite his extensive research, the geologist said he had not planned to look into the Giant’s Causeway – the only Northern Ireland site to gain Unesco status to date.

He added: "I had no intention of doing any research on the origins of the Causeway, because I assumed that there was precious little left to be discovered.

"It was a comment by a Brazilian geologist who asked ‘is a few hundred thousand years long enough to erode a valley this big?’ while on a fieldtrip there in 2012 that I was leading, that made me think again.”

"It opened my eyes to the evidence right in front of me – that the older layers of lava had sagged, rather than been cut through by a river.”

The Giant’s Causeway is operated by the National Trust, and regularly has over a million visitors each year.