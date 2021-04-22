Shannon aviation company to create 80 new jobs by end of 2023

A Shannon aviation company has announced it will be creating 80 new jobs by the end of 2023.

The Irish-owned business, Shannon Technical Services, currently employs 40 people at its Shannon office and will be opening a new office in Dublin.

The company will increase its staff force to 60 by the end of 2021, 100 by the end of 2022, and upwards of 120 by 2023.

Out of the 80 new jobs to be created in the next two years, 57 will be supported by Enterprise Ireland.

These jobs will be across operations, commercial, administration and aviation technical services.

Employment Minister Leo Varadkar said the government is “determined to help” the aviation industry recover as it has been devastated by the impacts of Covid-19.

"This expansion by Shannon Technical Services, creating 80 new jobs in Shannon and Dublin by the end of 2023, is a great vote of confidence,” the Tánaiste said.

“Congratulations to the team involved. I wish them every success as their business continues to grow.”

CEO of Shannon Technical Services, Ben Whelan, said he feels privileged that the company will be expanding following the devastation of the pandemic.

“As we begin to recover from these turbulent times for society and in particular for the aviation sector, we feel privileged to be expanding and providing attractive job opportunities in Shannon and at a new office that we will be opening in Dublin,” he said.

"The aviation industry has demonstrated resilience many times in the past and I’m confident that it will, once again, bounce back.”

Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland said: “Ireland is a global leader in aviation and the creation of these new jobs demonstrates that Irish innovation and enterprise in the sector continues to thrive on a global scale, despite the very challenging and uncertain market circumstances.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Shannon Technical Services and wish the team well in their future endeavours.”