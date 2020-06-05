Shane Ross warns public transport may not be able to cope with increase in passengers in phase two

Transport Minister Shane Ross has warned Cabinet ministers that bus and train services may not be able to cope with the increase in passengers (Brian Lawless/PA)

Transport Minister Shane Ross has warned Cabinet ministers that bus and train services may not be able to cope with the increase in passengers returning to work in the second phase of the Government’s plan to reopen the country.

In a stark warning, the transport minister told colleagues the two metre social distancing rule means public transport operators will only be able to carry 20pc of passengers compared to normal levels of capacity.

Mr Ross said restricting this to one metre would still only allow for 40pc of normal passenger travel on some routes.

The minister was also forced to seek a massive €460m bailout for rail and bus operators who have seen their incomes slashed during the pandemic.

The warning about public transport capacity comes as thousands of people are expected to return to work in the coming weeks after the Government clears the path for major retailers to reopen.

The easing of the non-essential travel ban from 5km to 20km will also result in more people using public transport.

However, bus and rail services will be forced to adhere to strict social distancing rules to ensure the coronavirus does not spread among passengers and staff.

At the onset of the Covid-19 Emergency in March there was a 90pc drop in passengers across all forms of public transport.

Passenger numbers remained low until mid-May and there has been a slight increase in people using buses and trains since the start of phase one of the roadmap for reopening the country.

The minister’s spokesperson said that public transport’s designation as an essential service meant that although fare revenues collapsed, most of the cost of operations remained and must continue to be met.

She said around €300m was earmarked in the budget for the cost of funding the Department of Transport’s Public Service Obligation (PSO) and Local Link services which funds both bus and rail operators.

“Recent estimates suggest that continuing to fund the existing PSO system, including the cost of additional cleaning measures and adding extra services where possible, will require up to an additional €460m to year end, depending of the level of easement of social distancing measures as the phases of the Roadmap progresses,” she added.

She said the current two metre social distancing measures “restrict the passenger-carrying capacity to approximately 20pc of normal levels on both PSO and commercial transport services”.

“Even a reduction of social distancing to one metre will still restrict public transport to about 40pc of normal levels,” she said.

She said transport capacity will be increased when bus and rail operators return to normal timetables next week.

"However, without additional measures and strong messaging – such as keeping public transport for essential journeys, avoiding peak-time travel, walk or cycle if possible and work from home if you can – the new schedule might not, for every route, be sufficient to cope with phase two,” she added.

Online Editors