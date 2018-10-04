Shane Ross family's estate fails to raise bid despite price cut to €1.6m

The 1850-built Enniskerry house and holding owned by the late parents of Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross has failed to raise any offers at auction, despite being guided at €1.6m, less than half of original asking price of €3.75m.

Knockmore, a Palladian house with 15 acres attached is "under negotiation" after failing to sell under the hammer on Monday through joint agents Lisney and Savills.

The agents sought €1.6m with no response and then sought an opener of €1.4m and still there were no offers. At that point, the property was withdrawn.

The five-bed house, which was home from 1967 to John and Ruth Ross, is reported to be under discussion with three parties but so far none have offered enough to coax a deal from the Ross Estate.

Darren Chambers of Lisney said the agency was "flabbergasted", but he added that the lack of bidding was symptomatic of a "general unresponsiveness" from buyers now being felt at the prestige end of the market in general.

Properties at the mid to high end have been proving difficult to sell in better parts of Dublin and North Wicklow.

Development

While Knockmore is an attractive and prestigious property, the grounds are not considered to have development potential.

The house has two formal reception rooms with full-length French windows giving uninterrupted views to the sea.

There is also a kitchen/breakfast room, store area, family room, study/bedroom and a south-facing garden room.

At garden level, there is a large office area with a storage area leading to a boiler room and wine cellar.

The house itself is in need of modernising and is listed.

It is known that Wicklow County Council is among the most stringent when it comes to updating listed properties.

The property is described as being located in grounds that includes paddocks, formal and Robinsonian wild gardens and woodland.

