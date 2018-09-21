Shane Ross calls for 'speedy implementation' to address discrepancies in search and rescue operations

The Transport Minister has called for the “speedy implementation” of recommendations to address discrepancies in the oversight of Search and Rescue operations in Ireland.

The report was recommended by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) in the aftermath of the Rescue 116 helicopter tragedy in March 2017.

Irish Coast Guard crew members Dara Fitzpatrick, Mark Duffy, Ciaran Smith and Paul Ormsby died after their helicopter collided into Black Rock island off the Mayo coast.

The SAR operations oversight review published today did not examine the circumstances surrounding the Rescue 116 crash.

In total 12 recommendations were made in the report- ‘Review of Oversight of Search and Rescue (SAR) Aviation Operations in Ireland’- which should be implemented on a short, medium or long term basis.

The report found that there are inconsistent formal documents on SAR framework which create “potential confusion about who is responsible for the safety oversight” for SAR operators.

It recommends that the Department of Transport “formally and clearly” assigns the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) with responsibility for the legal and safety oversight. This should be done urgently within a three-month period.

The report, which involved international experts, also found that the Irish Coast Guard did not have the "necessary knowledge" to monitor regulations in the contract with CHCI, the company which provides the helicopters.

Transport Minister Shane Ross said that the report offers the chance to make a “meaningful improvement” to the current oversight structures.

“I have instructed that all necessary steps be taken without delay to ensure speedy implementation of all of the recommendations.

“As the Report explains, search and rescue oversight and regulation is a complex matter, and international regulation is still endeavouring to keep pace with practice on the ground,” he said.

“However, we now have an opportunity in Ireland - and a blueprint – to make meaningful improvement to our current oversight structures, and in doing so set a benchmark for other jurisdictions,” Minister Ross added.

It was announced following an interim investigation by the AAIU into the R116 tragedy.

It gave an update on the progress of recommendations made in a preliminary report in April 2017, and found that two key instructions are still to be fully completed.

Investigators found that CHC Ireland, the aircraft operator, should review and re-evaluate all route guides after it emerged that Black Rock island was not on a mapping system used by the Rescue 116 crew.

The AAIU says it has concerns about the efficacy of the safety systems operated by the company and has recommended that they be fully analysed.

CHC has taken several steps to comply with the recommendations, but the AAIU stated that the recommendation remains open.

A second key recommendation was made last year which called on RFD Beaufort to carry out a review of its life jacket beacons. This finding was made because the crew's locator beacons failed to activate.

Online Editors