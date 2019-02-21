TRANSPORT Minister Shane Ross has confirmed that he sought “crisis talks” after proposals for a reroute of the Metrolink suggested closing part of the Green Luas for up to four years.

Shane Ross called crisis talks over MetroLink plan that would shut Luas line for four years

It now appears that only alternative left to the NTA will be on proceed with the north side element of the metro while more discussions take place on how to route the south side lien beyond Charlemont.

Independent.ie revealed yesterday that the National Transport Authority has come up with new suggestions for how to keep a roadway in Ranelagh open to placate local concerns.

However, Mr Ross has moved to quickly to warn the NTA and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) against a ‘cut and cover’ plan because it would be too disruptive.

A spokesperson for Mr Ross said proposals to go underground through Ranelagh emerged following last year’s extensive public consultations, to specifically cater for the concerns of residents.

“Regrettably, this section of the development was heavily politicised by local representatives.

“Minister Ross warned his agencies that any plan which brings the Green Line to a standstill for a significant period is unacceptable.”

A route from Swords to Sandyford announced almost a year ago proposed having the underground metro line come above ground at the Luas Charlemont stop and then continue along what is currently the Green Line.

The route is being remodelled following complaints from some residents in Ranelagh who object to the closure of Dunville Avenue and Beechwood Road to facilitate the metro.

Mr Ross’s spokesperson said the minister wants to assure the public “that any plan which requires an unacceptable level of shutdown to their Luas service will not be tolerated”.

The dispute has led to fresh calls for construction on the Metrolink to begin on the northside of the capital while officials figure out a route for southside.

In a statement the ‘Rethink Metrolink’ group said they are concerned by the continuing delay in the publication of the NTA’s review.

“We believe the sensible way forward is to start with the Northside link from the airport. The Southside route is new and clearly needs a full rethink based on public feedback to date.”

Fine Gael TD for Dublin North West said the project should now be “split in two”.

He also called on the NTA to publish its new route plan.

“We have had enough delay on this project. It’s time to get the revised proposals out into the public, let the consultation begin, and let’s get started with this project. The Northside needs it, and the link between the City Centre and the airport,” he told the Herald.

Mr Rock said he fears the 2027 completion date will be delayed unless work begins soon.

“That is not good news for anybody,” he said.

Objections to the route through Ranelagh is supported by a number of high-profile politicians including Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, former justice minister Michael McDowell and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

Online Editors