Shane Phelan: 'Failure to reform defamation laws opens door to libel tourists'

A well-known American self-help guru is using the Irish courts to sue a New York-headquartered publisher whose main audience is in the US.

Should we be surprised Tony Robbins has issued defamation proceedings against Buzzfeed in a Dublin court? The answer is most definitely not.

The failure of successive governments to reform a draconian defamation regime means Ireland is ripe for libel tourists.

Mr Robbins could have sued in New York or in London, where Buzzfeed UK is located. Instead he chose Dublin.

