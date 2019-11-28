Shane Phelan: 'Failure to reform defamation laws opens door to libel tourists'
A well-known American self-help guru is using the Irish courts to sue a New York-headquartered publisher whose main audience is in the US.
Should we be surprised Tony Robbins has issued defamation proceedings against Buzzfeed in a Dublin court? The answer is most definitely not.
The failure of successive governments to reform a draconian defamation regime means Ireland is ripe for libel tourists.
Mr Robbins could have sued in New York or in London, where Buzzfeed UK is located. Instead he chose Dublin.
His solicitor, Paul Tweed, believes Ireland is an appropriate jurisdiction as proceedings are also contemplated against Twitter, which has its Europe, Middle East and Africa headquarters here. This means both sets of proceedings would be "under one roof".
Mr Tweed also argues his client is a well-known personality in Ireland. He has given talks here and sold a lot of books.
But it is also the case that it is much more difficult to succeed in defamation proceedings in the US than in Ireland.
Damages in Ireland tend to be high too, often multiples of the equivalent award in other European countries.
The use of juries means awards can be unpredictable.
In the UK, awards rarely exceed £100,000 (€117,000).
Ireland, in contrast, has seen some extraordinary awards.
For example, the Supreme Court made an award of €1.25m against a newspaper, a decision criticised by the European Court of Human Rights.
In another case, a €10m jury award over a mining company press release was reduced on appeal to €250,000.
Meanwhile, a review of the 2009 Defamation Act is now almost five years overdue.
The inertia is having a chilling effect on democracy and the free press, as important stories are not being told for fear of litigation.
Irish Independent